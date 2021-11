James Spann forecasts showers for the northern half of Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: A weakening band of showers is moving into northwest Alabama early this morning ahead of a cold front. There is no risk of severe thunderstorms in Alabama today as the main dynamic support will be passing well to the north. In fact, we probably will have very little thunder. Most of the rain today will come over the northern half of the state during the morning, and amounts should be mostly under a quarter-inch. Otherwise, today will be mostly cloudy with a high between 74 and 77 degrees. The sky will clear this evening.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO