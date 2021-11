Apparently, Utah’s Davis School District is a microcosm of America. Two years ago, the U.S. Department of Justice began an investigation into a multitude of complaints by non-white students detailing the bullying and discrimination they faced at the hands of white students and district employees. Basically, the district is overwhelmingly white, and because it’s overwhelmingly white, racial harassment of Black students and students of color routinely went ignored, unchallenged and in many ways, was perpetuated and even encouraged by those in positions of authority.

9 DAYS AGO