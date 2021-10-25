CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

FTC report highlights lack of consumer choice, access to data collected by internet providers

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRoiR_0ccEjQwu00

As Facebook faces a firestorm over leaked documents about how it impacts users, there are also questions about how well our internet service providers (ISPs) are protecting our privacy.

A report from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) details how widely used ISPs including AT&T Mobility LLC., Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile US Inc., and Google Fiber Inc. are collecting and sharing user data.

The report said in many cases, the consumer may not know how the data is being used.

“While several ISPs in our study tell consumers they will not sell their data, they fail to reveal to consumers the myriad of ways that their data can be used, transferred, or monetized outside of selling it, often burying such disclosures in the fine print of their privacy policies,” the report said.

The FTC said the privacy options that are available are often confusing for consumers to navigate.

“Some of these choices were not offered clearly and indeed, nudge consumers toward greater sharing,” said Andrea Arias, a Senior Attorney in the Division of Privacy and Identity Protection in the Bureau of Consumer Protection at the FTC. “We found interfaces that buried or hid certain choices from consumers and we even found unclear toggle settings that led to the selection of unintended privacy settings.”

The report raises concerns about the ability of consumers to access, correct, and delete the data that has been collected.

“Although many of the ISPs in our study purported to offer consumers access to their information, the information was often either indecipherable or nonsensical without context, potentially leading to low access requests,” the report said.

It said some ISPs are categorizing people to use the information for targeted ads.

“Many of the ISPs in our study group consumers using sensitive characteristics including race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, economic status, political affiliation or religious beliefs to target ads,” said Arias.

The collection of that sensitive data can lead to potential harm for users, according to the report.

“More concerning, this data could be used in a way that’s harmful to consumers, including by property managers, bail bondsmen, bounty hunters, or those who would use it for discriminatory purposes,” the report said.

Protecting user privacy online has been a bipartisan issue on Capitol Hill this year.

“The need for strong data privacy rules has become more urgent,” said Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on September 29 during a Senate hearing on protecting consumer privacy.

“Companies collecting this information are not doing enough to safeguard the information they collect or keep their privacy promises,” said Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) during that hearing.

The latest FTC report calls for more restrictions on data collection.

“This further demonstrates the importance of restricting the collection and uses of data, rather than allowing ISPs to dictate how consumers’ information is used by obscuring how they will use their information,” the report said.

In response to the report, the CTIA, which represents the wireless communications industry association, said: “Consumers’ online safety and privacy is a top priority for the wireless industry, and federal legislation that uniformly protects users across all platforms is the best way forward. We are looking forward to continuing to work with the FTC, lawmakers and companies across the ecosystem to ensure consumers are protected.”

A spokesperson for T-Mobile said: “T-Mobile shares the FTC’s focus on consumer privacy and building trust, and we also support federal legislation that would create one uniform standard for all online companies.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

FTC warns of internet providers' data trove

Internet service providers like Comcast or AT&T are able to invade users' privacy just as aggressively as digital advertising giants like Google and Facebook, the Federal Trade Commission said in a report Thursday. Why it matters: The report signals that any privacy rules the FTC imposes won't just place Big...
INTERNET
oklahoman.com

Viewpoint: Agribusiness works only with access to internet

If you’re over Zoom video conferencing, you’re not alone. Oklahomans have spent nearly 18 months relying on technology and digital platforms like Zoom to make our lives easier and keep us connected, but many rural Oklahomans were restricted to being safer at home and without access. While we grappled with...
INDUSTRY
JC Post

FTC: ISPs collecting troves of personal data with few restrictions on use

Report identifies troubling data collection practices among several ISPs. Many internet service providers (ISPs) collect and share far more data about their customers than many consumers may expect—including access to all of their Internet traffic and real-time location data—while failing to offer consumers meaningful choices about how this data can be used, according to an FTC staff report on ISPs’ data collection and use practices.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Cantwell
Person
Roger Wicker
Reuters

Longtime FTC consumer protection pro jumps to BakerHostetler

(Reuters) - BakerHostetler has expanded its broad data-focused practice group with Daniel Kaufman, a longtime leader in the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's consumer protection division, the firm said on Monday. Kaufman, who worked at the FTC for 23 years, joins BakerHostetler's Washington, D.C. office as a partner. He previously was...
BUSINESS
YubaNet

FTC Staff Report Finds Many Internet Service Providers Collect Troves of Personal Data, Users Have Few Options to Restrict Use

October 21, 2021 – Many internet service providers (ISPs) collect and share far more data about their customers than many consumers may expect—including access to all of their Internet traffic and real-time location data—while failing to offer consumers meaningful choices about how this data can be used, according to an FTC staff report on ISPs’ data collection and use practices.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Semcasting and PurpleLab Partner, Release Privacy-Compliant Direct to Consumer and Healthcare Provider Targeting Data Solution

Semcasting, creators of Audience Designer and its patented identity resolution Smart Zones® technology, today announced the release of a privacy-compliant direct to consumer and healthcare provider targeting data solution through the Audience Designer (ADS) Data Center as the result of a marketing partnership with PurpleLab. PurpleLab is transforming how the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Privacy#Online Privacy#Data Collection#At T Mobility Llc#Verizon Wireless#T Mobile Us Inc#Google Fiber Inc
pymnts

NEW DATA: Cash Strapped Consumers Want Mass Payments Via Digital Wallets and Will Pay For Choice

Every dollar counts when money is tight. Even as little as $25 or $50 dollars can make a world of difference for consumers looking to manage their budgets. This is something that roughly 22 million United States consumers living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay their bills know all too well. These consumers rely on small, mass payments to stay afloat, whether they are lump sum employer payments, rebates, payments for participation in clinical trials or otherwise.
ECONOMY
imperialvalleynews.com

FTC Sends Refunds to Consumers Who Bought Deceptively Marketed Supplements to Treat Pain and Age-related Health Conditions

Washington, DC - The Federal Trade Commission is sending refund payments totaling more than $1.1 million to consumers who bought three supplements deceptively marketed as treatments for pain and other health conditions related to aging. According to an FTC complaint filed in April 2020, the marketers of Neurocet, Regenify, and...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Research: North Bay internet service providers

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on companies that connect businesses and residents to the internet and other communications networks. The list of internet service providers is ranked by North Bay customers, then by customers companywide. Other information provided includes number of North Bay employees, percentage of...
INTERNET
bleepingcomputer.com

FTC: ISPs collect and monetize far more user data than you’d think

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) found that the six largest internet service providers (ISPs) in the U.S. collect and share customers' personal data without providing them with info on how it's used or meaningful ways to control this process. "Many internet service providers (ISPs) collect and share far more data...
INTERNET
Benzinga

FTC Investigating Facebook On User Privacy Concerns: Report

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating whether Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) intentionally withheld information regarding the health effects from its products. What Happened: The FTC is trying to determine if Facebook violated its record-breaking $5 billion settlement with the agency in 2019, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing information from unnamed "people familiar with the matter." That settlement stemmed from accusations that the social media giant violated a 2012 FTC order by deceiving users about their ability to control the privacy of their personal information.
INTERNET
bloomberglaw.com

U.S. FTC Scrutinizes Facebook Disclosures, DJ Reports

U.S. Federal Trade Commission employees have begun looking into disclosures that Facebook’s internal research has discovered negative effects from its products,. , citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. FTC is looking at whether the Facebook research documents show it might have violated a 2019 settlement over privacy concerns, for...
INTERNET
Axios

The startup that wants to disrupt big internet providers

A new startup backed by funding from AOL founder Steve Case and Laurene Powell Jobs wants to break up broadband monopolies across the country. Why it matters: Internet access has been crucial during the pandemic, but it's not ubiquitous, and it can be both slow and unaffordable in swaths of the country.
INTERNET
fernandinaobserver.com

FTC Strengthens Security Safeguards for Consumer Financial Information Following Widespread Data Breaches

The Federal Trade Commission today announced a newly updated rule that strengthens the data security safeguards that financial institutions are required to put in place to protect their customers’ financial information. In recent years, widespread data breaches and cyberattacks have resulted in significant harms to consumers, including monetary loss, identity theft, and other forms of financial distress. The FTC’s updated Safeguards Rule requires non-banking financial institutions, such as mortgage brokers, motor vehicle dealers, and payday lenders, to develop, implement, and maintain a comprehensive security system to keep their customers’ information safe.
PERSONAL FINANCE
ksl.com

This Company is Making Access to the Internet Possible for More Utahns

Families and businesses across the state got a Wi-Fi boost this week, and it’s just the beginning of better digital connectivity for Utah. It is part of an initiative called Project UP, and it aims to connect even more people to the internet. External Affairs Director at Comcast, Deneiva Knight,...
UTAH STATE
cyberscoop.com

FTC wants to know when financial data is compromised, will require encryption

The Federal Trade Commission is weighing updating its rules to require financial institutions to report within 30 days any security incidents in which misuse of customer data of at least 1,000 customers likely occurred. The information requested by the FTC under a proposal published Wednesday would include the name and...
ECONOMY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
68K+
Followers
77K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy