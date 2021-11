With the way this Broncos season has shaped up so far, almost every player should be available for the trade deadline. If you had to predict how the Denver Broncos would attack the trade deadline before the beginning of this season, you would likely assume the Broncos would be buyers. Denver made plenty of moves this off-season as they brought in the lives of Kyle Fuller, Teddy Bridgewater, and Ronald Darby amongst others.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO