TV Series

How and when to watch Star Trek: Prodigy when it debuts this month

By Chad Porto
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Trek: Prodigy debuts just in time for Halloween. Star Trek: Prodigy is the new show aimed at kids (but made with adults in mind) that will be debuting later this week. The show will follow a group of kids that escape a work camp and find their way onto a...

redshirtsalwaysdie.com

Related
CNN

'Star Trek: Prodigy' takes off in too-familiar animated directions

(CNN) — Paramount has already sought to grow the "Star Trek" brand via animation with the comedy subtitled "Lower Decks," but takes another stab that feels conspicuously like a "Star Wars Rebels" wannabe with "Star Trek: Prodigy." Paramount+ obviously has ample shelf space, but this Nickelodeon series (where it will play later) doesn't exactly blaze memorable trails.
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

Interview: Kate Mulgrew On How Hologram Janeway Is “Fully Alive” In ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’

The series premiere of the animated kids series Star Trek: Prodigy arrives next week, which will include the return of Star Trek: Voyager’s Kate Mulgrew, voicing Hologram Kathryn Janeway. Speaking to TrekMovie and a handful of other outlets in a group interview during New York Comic Con, Mulgrew talked about returning to the character and gave us some insights into what’s different and what’s not so different about Hologram Janeway.
TV SERIES
IGN

How Captain Janeway Came Back for a New Star Trek With Prodigy

The new animated series Star Trek: Prodigy features the return of Kate Mulgrew as Captain Kathryn Janeway... or more specifically, Hologram Kathryn Janeway, the guiding force aboard the show's starship, the USS Protostar. But how exactly did Mulgrew wind up coming back to the Star Trek world to reprise her most famous character? We spoke to the Star Trek: Prodigy cast about their new characters, including Mulgrew and her co-stars Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), and Ella Purnell (Gwyn), plus executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and director and co-executive producer Ben Hibon. And of course the biggest question we had about Prodigy, the newest of the many Star Trek shows, was how exactly did Trek mega-producer Alex Kurtzman manage to lure Mulgrew back? And what does it mean for the world of Star Trek: Prodigy and its younger characters. After all, this isn't reqlly Captain Janeway who Mulgrew is playing, but rather a Hologram Janeway based on her Star Trek: Voyager character! The one-hour Star Trek: Prodigy premiere hits on Thursday, Oct. 28, on Paramount+ in the U.S. Prodigy will also be available on Paramount+ in international territories including Latin America, the Nordics, and Australia.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Does Star Trek: Prodigy Mean Kate Mulgrew Will Return To Star Trek Via Live-Action? Here’s What She Said

Kate Mulgrew amazed Star Trek fans with her return to the franchise through Star Trek: Prodigy. Now, Captain Kathryn Janeway is back as an emergency hologram tasked with helping the heroes of the animated series as they try and fly the Starfleet ship Protostar. It’s an exciting opportunity to get to see Mulgrew voice a character similar to but different from the traditional Janeway, but will it open the door for Mulgrew to reprise the role of Janeway in live-action?
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Herald

'Star Trek: Prodigy' sends the franchise back into the animation universe

"Star Trek" has had its younger fans, but rarely has the direct appeal of "Star Trek: Prodigy" been made to them. The enduring sci-fi franchise goes where it hasn't often gone before with the debut of the animated series Thursday, Oct. 28, on Paramount+. Produced by the animation arms of Nickelodeon (which will run the program later) and CBS Studios, the saga brings back Kate Mulgrew to voice a hologram version of her "Star Trek: Voyager" character Capt. Kathryn Janeway. However, the show centers around her new trainees, six young aliens who learn about working together -- and the workings of Starfleet -- while traveling aboard an abandoned ship.
TV SERIES
trekcore.com

Watch New Preview Clips from the STAR TREK: PRODIGY Premiere, PLUS: Kate Mulgrew Talks About Returning to Kathryn Janeway

We’re just a few days away from the premiere of Star Trek: Prodigy, and during yesterday’s Sunday NFL coverage, CBS released two new clips from the upcoming series debut. The first clip from “Lost & Found” features purple teenager Dal (Brett Gray) trying to make his escape from the Tars Lemora mining asteroid, where he and the other members of the Star Trek: Prodigy cast begin their adventure — as he races towards (hopeful) freedom, he’s watched by The Diviner (John Noble), the overlord of the prison colony.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
trekmovie.com

Interview: ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Producers Talk Legacy Characters, Canon, And Not Dumbing Down Trek

In addition to speaking to Kate Mulgrew, TrekMovie also participated in an NYCC group interview with Star Trek: Prodigy executive producers/co-creators Kevin and Dan Hageman and executive producer/director Ben Hibon. The producers talked to us and a handful of other outlets about how the animated show isn’t just for kids, how it fits in with other Trek, and even about the likelihood that we’ll see some legacy characters on the show.
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

The All Access Podcast Tunes In Interviews With ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Creators And Cast

With Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2 done, Tony and Laurie round up interviews with creator Mike McMahan about what to expect in season 3. They ponder the possibilities of which Soong Brent Spiner will be playing on Picard season 2, what surprises Anson Mount and the Strange New Worlds team have in store, and clues about what’s happening in season 4 from the Discovery trailer. Then they play excerpts from the Star Trek: Prodigy interviews at New York Comic Con, hearing from the Hageman brothers, and cast members Kate Mulgrew, Ella Purnell, Brett Gray, and Rylee Alazraqui. They wrap up with a look at an AI addressing moral quandaries from Star Trek and a relaxing (?) loop of ambient Borg sounds.
TV SERIES
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

'Star Trek: Prodigy' boldly goes for younger audience

“Star Trek” has had its younger fans, but rarely has the direct appeal of “Star Trek: Prodigy” been made to them. The enduring sci-fi franchise goes where it hasn't often gone before with the debut of the animated series today on Paramount+. Produced by the animation arms of Nickelodeon (which will run the program later) and CBS Studios, the saga brings back Kate Mulgrew to voice a hologram version of her “Star Trek: Voyager” character Capt. Kathryn Janeway. However, the show centers around her new trainees, six young aliens who learn about working together – and the workings of Starfleet – while traveling aboard an abandoned ship.
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

Brett Gray, Ella Purnell & More Attend 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Screening

Brett Gray and Ella Purnell stepped out for the tastemaker reception and screening of their new animated series Star Trek: Prodigy held at Lombardi House on Wednesday (October 27) in Los Angeles. The pair voice Dal and Gwyn, respectively, and were joined by their co-stars Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk) and Dee...
TV & VIDEOS
