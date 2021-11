PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A girl has died after she was playing inside a parked car at a home in west Phoenix on Saturday. Phoenix police initially responded to what was believed to be a crash near 37th and Lewis avenues around 7:30 p.m. When officers showed up, they found a girl in critical condition inside a parked car. Investigators say the girl was hurt when one of the power windows was "rolled up on her." She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 28 DAYS AGO