The Bears taking an L against the Bucs, in Tampa Bay, was not unexpected this week. But losing in such embarrassing fashion, for the second time this season was a bit more of a surprise. Matt Nagy’s team was completely outmatched in each phase of the game, which makes writing an “observations” column difficult. Instead, let’s go over the biggest problems on offense, defense and then one sliver of a silver lining.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO