(Priorities)… Guy Got COVID Relief Loan, Spent $57,000 Of It On Pokemon Card

By Sarah Smerz
wnns.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man in Georgia used more than two-thirds of his COVID-19 relief loan to pay for a Pokemon card. Vinath Oudomsine was charged by criminal information with one count of wire fraud after the...

Comments / 0

The Independent

A man spent most of his Covid-19 business loan on one item, feds say: A $57,789 Pokémon card

Justice Department news releases document a litany of luxury items allegedly bought with pandemic aid meant to keep struggling businesses afloat.One man was charged with spending his loan money on strip clubs. Another pleaded guilty to using his funds for a $318,000 (£231,270) Lamborghini.But Vinath Oudomsine may be the only person accused of using his small-business loan on a single Pokémon card. Prosecutors say the card cost the Georgia man $57,789 (£42,027) - more than two-thirds of his federal aid, which officials say was based on false information.The wire-fraud charge brought last week against Oudomsine is part of a federal...
SMALL BUSINESS
wglt.org

A man spent $57,789 in coronavirus relief aid on a Pokemon card, the feds say

A Georgia man lied in his application for federal coronavirus relief aid and then used the majority of the money he obtained to buy a Pokemon card, federal prosecutors say. The charges allege that Vinath Oudomsine made false statements about the number of employees at his company and his company's gross revenue when he applied for small business aid through the CARES Act in July 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Georgia man spent $57,000 of COVID relief funds on Pokemon card

A Georgia man has been federally charged with wire fraud after spending most of his COVID-19 business relief loan that he had lied about on a single Pokemon card worth $57,789. Vinath Oudomsine, of Dublin, was supposed to use his Economic Injury Disaster Loan [EIDL] to cover business expenses such...
GEORGIA STATE
republicmonews.com

COVID-19 Relief Loan Used To Buy Pokemon Card Worth $57,000; Dublin Man Faces One Count of Wire Fraud

COVID-19 has taken too many opportunities, lives, and money from people. In these dire times, the federal government came up with the idea that would help millions of Americans financially. There are various loan programs concerning COVID-19 that were launched. A loan is supposed to be used in urgent matters and the needs of an average American family or maintaining a business, but in this case, that is not what happened.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wichita Eagle

Georgia man got COVID relief loan — and spent $57,000 of it on Pokemon card, feds say

A man in Georgia used more than two-thirds of his COVID-19 relief loan to pay for a Pokemon card, according to federal prosecutors. Vinath Oudomsine was charged by criminal information on Tuesday with one count of wire fraud after the government said he lied about how many employees he had and the revenue his business generated in an application for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, or EIDL, during the pandemic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
850wftl.com

Man used COVID loan to buy rare Pokemon card

A Georgia man is now facing criminal charges after he allegedly used a COVID relief loan to buy a rare Pokémon card. Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin, Georgia was arrested after authorities found that he spent $57,789 of a relief business loan on the card. Federal prosecutors say Oudomsine applied for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Eidl#Oudomsine
wfxg.com

Feds: Man used virus relief loan to buy $57,000 Pokemon card

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Georgia man has pleaded guilty to illegally obtaining a coronavirus relief loan and using more than $57,000 of the money to buy a collectable Pokemon card. Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes said Thursday that Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin, Georgia, faces up to 20 years in prison. The 31-year-old man pleaded guilty before a federal judge to a single count of wire fraud. Prosecutors said Oudomsine submitted false information to the U.S. Small Business Administration last year in applying for a COVID-19 relief loan. They say he received $85,000, and spent more than half on the Pokemon trading card.
DUBLIN, GA
