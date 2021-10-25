Seven arrested in Lee County jail drug operation

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lee County Sheriffs Office announced seven suspects have been arrested as part of ‘Operation: Return to Sender.’

During this investigation, detectives looked through jail phone calls and emails to identify the men and women involved. Deputies shared 24 postcards were taken into evidence that were contaminated with over 44 grams of methamphetamine.

On October 14, deputies pulled over one of the suspects named Tiffany Roy. During the traffic stop, they found drugs, spray bottles, construction paper, and pre-soaked letters addressed to Lee County inmates.

Investigators then searched Roy’s home where they located even more postcards laced with methamphetamine. They were all addressed to inmates both in and out of Lee County.

“This mail that you see which looks just like every single day mail went to both our facilities and also out of the county, it’s an open investigation, but we are working with our partners as we speak,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Electronic mail scanning will now be used to help detect contraband entering Lee County correctional facilities.