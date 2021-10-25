CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Seven arrested in Lee County jail drug operation

By Megan Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eT4TM_0ccEgzTA00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lee County Sheriffs Office announced seven suspects have been arrested as part of ‘Operation: Return to Sender.’

During this investigation, detectives looked through jail phone calls and emails to identify the men and women involved. Deputies shared 24 postcards were taken into evidence that were contaminated with over 44 grams of methamphetamine.

On October 14, deputies pulled over one of the suspects named Tiffany Roy. During the traffic stop, they found drugs, spray bottles, construction paper, and pre-soaked letters addressed to Lee County inmates.

Investigators then searched Roy’s home where they located even more postcards laced with methamphetamine. They were all addressed to inmates both in and out of Lee County.

“This mail that you see which looks just like every single day mail went to both our facilities and also out of the county, it’s an open investigation, but we are working with our partners as we speak,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Electronic mail scanning will now be used to help detect contraband entering Lee County correctional facilities.

Comments / 4

Related
The Associated Press

White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
POTUS
CBS News

Man with knife on Tokyo train stabs several before starting fire, police say

A man dressed in Batman's Joker costume and brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows, police and witnesses said. The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were injured, including three...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Lee County, FL
The Associated Press

US, EU say deal on steel tariffs will help on climate change

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy