Victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Kanawha County can now get protective and personal safety orders against perpetrators without going to a courthouse. With a new pilot program, victims may file domestic violence protective orders or personal safety orders and attend hearings remotely, with the help of victim advocates with the YWCA’s Resolve Family Abuse Program and the REACH Rape Crisis Program.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 6 DAYS AGO