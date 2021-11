Netflix is about to debut the very first official trailer for their new live-action Cowboy Bebop series, so here's what you need to be ready! Although we have seen a bit of footage not only from the upcoming adaptation, but special promotional material featuring the cast, fans have still yet to get the first actual trailer featuring full footage from the series itself. Considering the massive popularity of the original anime, it's likely that this is one of the most anticipated trailer drops of the Fall. Now Netflix has revealed when exactly this trailer is going to drop.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO