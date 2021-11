FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas Christian University held its first news conference since parting ways with Head Football Coach, Gary Patterson during his 22nd season leading the program. That announcement came on Sunday, October 31. TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeremiah Donati began on Tuesday, November 2 saying the last few days have been “really tough” but said there are brighter days to come. TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeremiah Donati (CBS 11) “Gary Patterson is a TCU icon,” said Donati. “He’s built this football program and he’s helped build this university and this community and we’re forever indebted to his incredible contributions.” Donati said...

