Temporary water shutoff set for some Point Blue customers on Tuesday

By KATC News
 6 days ago
Some customers in the Point Blue Water System will have their water shut off on Tuesday for repairs.

Water will be shut off at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 26, for customers living in the Kennedy/Eugene subdivision. The shutoff should last approximately four hours.

Officials say the shutoff is due to repairs on a 4-inch main line.

Once water is restored, customers will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

