Columbus, OH

102 firearms collected during gun buyback in Columbus

By NBC4 Staff
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Citizens received gift cards in exchange for their firearms at a Columbus police gun buyback day, taking in 102 firearms in total.

The event on Saturday, Oct. 23 saw people bring in 74 handguns, 15 shotguns, and 13 rifles in exchange for gift cards, Columbus Division of Police said in a media release.

‘They finally found us:’ Growth helps Sunbury advance from village to city status

This was the first such event held by CPD.

