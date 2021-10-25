3 dead and 1 injured at Balboa Island home, overdoses suspected

Three people were reported dead and one hospitalized after Newport Beach police responded to a medical aid call at a Balboa Island home on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the call at Diamond Avenue and Bay Front Alley South shortly before 8:30 a.m. There, they found two women and one man dead, according to a Newport Beach Police Department spokesperson.

A second man found alive was transported to an area hospital for unspecified treatment.

"There are illegal drugs suspected," Newport Beach police Lt. Keith Krallman said. "Sometimes illegal drugs contain fentanyl."

Fentanyl is sometimes incorporated into other narcotics to produce a more intense high, but doing so can sometimes trigger fatal overdoses.

"We don't have [confirmation] that htere is fentanyl in there, but out of an abundance of caution, we're going to process it as though there may be a potential exposure," Krallman said.

An Orange County Fire Department hazardous materials team was examinig the scene as of Monday afternoon. That team will determine whether it is safe for detectives and officials from the county coroner's office to enter the home and determine causes of death.

This is a developing story.

