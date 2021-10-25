CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, PA

Heavy rainfall expected Tuesday, flash flood watch issued

By Josh Hodell, Sami Squires
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMELO_0ccEg4gM00

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of NEPA ahead of heavy rainfall expected Tuesday.

The watch goes into effect at midnight Tuesday through the evening. Counties under the watch include: Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming.

A complex storm system will bring periods of rain, which starting late Monday night.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RBTdg_0ccEg4gM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UNoHL_0ccEg4gM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlMxU_0ccEg4gM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y2yye_0ccEg4gM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l8Y1G_0ccEg4gM00

At times, rain will be heavy on Tuesday bringing 1-2″ of rain.

Interactive Radar

The amount of rain has the potential to cause flash flooding of roads, poor drainage areas, streams and creeks. Rain will taper off Tuesday evening.

Your Full Eyewitness Weather Forecast

The storm system will move away on Wednesday providing a relief from the rain.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

Lake Scranton walking trail closed due to damage

SCRANTON LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Pennsylvania American Water has issued a statement closing the Lake Scranton walking path until further notice.   Crews will be out assessing the damage of trees down blocking the path. They ask that everyone avoid the area until it is clear for safety concerns.   A notice will be released when the path reopens.  
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Ten years ago a major snow storm took over NEPA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s something about this date and stormy weather that goes hand in hand. October 29th marks the tenth anniversary of a rare October nor’easter. The Poconos and Lehigh Valley got hit with a six to 12-inch snowfall in 2011. The storm also triggered tens of thousands of blackouts. While wind and rain […]
ENVIRONMENT
WBRE

‘Halloweekend’ Forecast: What to wear, besides your costume

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — The cooler weather may have some people wondering what the forecast will be for trick-or-treating and other activities this “Halloweekend”. As we head into the final weekend of October, unsettled weather returns. An area of low pressure will bring periods of rain Friday afternoon and into the evening. Rainfall may be […]
ENVIRONMENT
WBRE

WBRE

2K+
Followers
963
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy