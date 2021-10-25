Heavy rainfall expected Tuesday, flash flood watch issued

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of NEPA ahead of heavy rainfall expected Tuesday.

The watch goes into effect at midnight Tuesday through the evening. Counties under the watch include: Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming.

A complex storm system will bring periods of rain, which starting late Monday night.











At times, rain will be heavy on Tuesday bringing 1-2″ of rain.

The amount of rain has the potential to cause flash flooding of roads, poor drainage areas, streams and creeks. Rain will taper off Tuesday evening.

Your Full Eyewitness Weather Forecast

The storm system will move away on Wednesday providing a relief from the rain.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.