Sedona, AZ

Film Festival presents ‘Quality Balls: The David Steinberg Story’ Nov. 2

By Sedona.biz Staff
 9 days ago

Comedy icon featured in festival’s “Men In Hollywood” series at Mary D. Fisher Theatre

Sedona AZ (October 24, 2021) – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present “Quality Balls: The David Steinberg Story” on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Quality Balls: The David Steinberg Story” is the sixth film in an eight-week tribute to “Men in Hollywood” series featuring a different subject each week.

David Steinberg is a comedy icon. Born in Winnipeg, he went to Yeshiva in Chicago, where he abandoned his studies to join Chicago’s Second City. There he started his legendary rise and influenced the careers of Martin Short, John Candy, John Belushi and many more.

Directed by Barry Avrich, the film features an all-star cast, including David Steinberg, Jerry Seinfeld, Larry David, Dave Foley and more.

Following huge success on stage, he segued into directing where his credits include Seinfeld, Designing Women, Mad About You and Curb Your Enthusiasm, among others.

Following huge success on stage, he segued into directing where his credits include Seinfeld, Designing Women, Mad About You and Curb Your Enthusiasm, among others.

Many of today’s stand-up comedians credit Steinberg with their start. He did the most Tonight Shows with Johnny Carson, second only to Bob Hope.

Now Steinberg goes back on stage for the first time in 25 years.

“Quality Balls: The David Steinberg Story” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Sedona.Biz

Film Festival presents ‘The Doors: Live at the Bowl ‘68’ Nov. 4

Sedona AZ (October 25, 2021) – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the world to present a one-night-only world premiere of the “The Doors: Live at the Bowl ’68 Special Edition” on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. On July 5th, 1968, [...] The post Film Festival presents ‘The Doors: Live at the Bowl ‘68’ Nov. 4 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: The Negotiators

By Ted Grussing … the art of learning negotiations can be a rather daunting experience and it is best a skill to learn young. These Golden Retriever puppies are very much engaged in learning how to get their individual viewpoints recognized as the best one and perhaps mimicking humans, they are all in the game. [...] The post Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: The Negotiators appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Itty, Bitty…and Oh, So Pretty! at Rowe Fine Art Gallery in November

Sedona AZ (October 25, 2021) – Good things come in small packages – even art. Whether your collection is bursting at the seams and space is limited, you’re just dipping your toes into the realm of art, or you’re shopping for holiday gifts, Rowe Fine Art Gallery’s November small-works show, Itty, Bitty…and Oh, So Pretty!, is [...] The post Itty, Bitty…and Oh, So Pretty! at Rowe Fine Art Gallery in November appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Celebrate Halloween at Batrina’s Ghosts & Beggers Ball Murder Mystery.

Sedona AZ News: Sunday, October 31st at 5:30pm to 8:30pm, Sound Bites Grill is offering an unforgettable Halloween murder mystery dinner, Batrina’s Ghosts & Beggars Ball. This very special treat on Halloween is sure to trick guests in this who dun it mystery theatre. Cast members list as a Who’s who of Sedona and the [...] The post Celebrate Halloween at Batrina’s Ghosts & Beggers Ball Murder Mystery. appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

The “Doors” in Sedona

Sedona AZ – If you are in Sedona and you are a Doors fan, you are in for a treat. The Sedona International Film Festival is presenting a one-night-only world premiere of the “The Doors: Live at the Bowl ’68 Special Edition” on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. and later at. 7 p.m., at [...] The post The “Doors” in Sedona appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Film Festival presents ‘Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood’ Oct. 26

The last tycoon of Hollywood’s Golden Age featured in festival’s “Men In Hollywood” series Sedona AZ (October 19, 2021) – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present “Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood” on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. “Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood” is the fifth film in [...] The post Film Festival presents ‘Sam Spiegel: Conquering Hollywood’ Oct. 26 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sound Bites Grill Hosts Two Touring Acts This Weekend

Sedona News: It’s a musical treat this weekend at Sound Bites Grill as two fabulous touring acts take the stage. On Friday, October 29 from 7 to 10 p.m., consummate performer and national touring artist Michael Johnson and the Denim Brigade rock the night away, featuring local musicians Patrick Ki on guitar, Adriel Zang-Perrault on [...] The post Sound Bites Grill Hosts Two Touring Acts This Weekend appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Golden Voices’ premiere Oct. 22-28

Stirring tribute to the redemptive power of cinema featured at Fisher Theatre Sedona AZ (October 18, 2021) – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new film “Golden Voices” showing Oct. 22-28 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Raya (Maria Belkin) and Victor (Vladimir Friedman) built [...] The post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Golden Voices’ premiere Oct. 22-28 appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
