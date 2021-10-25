CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agricultural Robots Market Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2027

 6 days ago

The global Agricultural Robots Market will be worth USD 37.24 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report on the Agricultural Robots market gives an in-depth statistical analysis to examine the fastest growing sectors in the market while speculating the demand and supply, consumption power, spending...

Medical Tubing Market Research, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2026

The chemical Medical Tubing Market has witnessed vast growth in the Chinese chemicals sector, which is in turn affecting the value-chain of the European chemicals market. Europe's chemical market decline could also be blamed on slow innovation rates. The mobility trends that have been observed in the industry are indicative of a drop in the development of transportation fuels, which is pushing the manufacturers to rethink their petrochemical straxtegy, owing to the chemical and petrochemical integration.
Methionine Market, Revenue, Growth, Demands, Industry Outlook, Trends, Forecast, 2018-2028

The global Methionine market research report added by Reports and Data is a market intelligence report that offers a comprehensive assessment of the market size, market share, revenue growth, CAGR, current and emerging trends, macro- and micro-economic factors, regulatory framework, and key drivers and restraints. Methionine is a naturally occurring amino acid and the only one that contains sulfur. It serves as an antecedent for all other sulfur-containing amino acids and the derivatives. The market is projected to witness a stable growth during the forecast period.
Gold Nanoparticles Market Size, Share Analysis, Key Companies, and Forecast To 2027 | Reports and Data

The gold nanoparticles market is forecast to reach USD 5.95 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Reports and Data have recently published a novel report on the global Gold Nanoparticles market to provide details about ongoing and upcoming activities in the Gold Nanoparticles industry Soaring need for metal nanoparticles across diverse industries and advancements in the field of nanotechnology are expected to rub off on demand for gold nanoparticles. The adoption of gold nanoparticles has been experiencing a considerable rise in nanotechnology-based therapeutics and diagnostics in the medical field. They seek adoption for applications, including treatment of cancer and tumor, along with targeted diagnosis in patients.
Ovarian Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2028

The global ovarian cancer diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are rising prevalence of ovarian cancer and increasing awareness about the importance of early detection of ovarian cancer.
Tank Insulation Market Research, Size, Share, Key Players, Growth Trend, and Forecast, 2020-2028

The Global Tank Insulation Market report added by Reports and Data analyzes the industry from a panoramic perspective to offer in-depth insights about the Tank Insulation industry to help the readers understand crucial aspects of the market. The report offers basic details about the market description, market overview, product portfolio, market scope, specifications, applications and types. It covers details about market size, market share, revenue contribution, revenue share, industry growth rate, key statistical data, market trends, and overall industry overview.
Industrial Microbiology Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Industrial Microbiology Market is forecasted to be worth USD 17.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report clearly defines the Industrial Microbiology market position on a global level. The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Industrial Microbiology market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. The global market for Industrial Microbiology is forecasted to expand rapidly in the forecasted timeline. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for empty capsules and the rising demand for microbial applications in the development of vaccines.
Medical Devices Testing Services Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2027

The global Medical Devices Testing Services Market will be worth USD 14.25 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The latest report offers a profound analysis of the present market scenario, its key product types, end-user landscape, application outlook, leading regions, competitive terrain, and the leading companies' detailed profiles. The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. Increasing demand for in-vitro tests to detect infectious diseases and monitor drug therapies and the overall health condition of the patients is a growing trend in the medical devices testing services Market.
Blockchain in Genomics Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The global Blockchain in Genomics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,258.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Global Blockchain in Genomics Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Blockchain in Genomics market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. Due to the growing demand for data protection for distinctive genomic data, the global blockchain in the genomics market is anticipated to expand exponentially. In addition, increased adoption of genetic information in the medical practice is anticipated to further drive market growth over the forecasted timeframe.
Anatomical Models Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2028

The global anatomical models market is expected to reach USD 57.03 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Anatomical models are in fact an artificial prototype of body parts like eyes, skull, brain and nervous system among others to impart a vivid and clear understanding of various complex body functions especially humans, along with a clear understanding of disease and ailments associated with it.
Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Size USD 11.69 Billion by 2027 | Growth, Demand, Forecast, Research, Applications, Types and Outlook 2027

The changing lifestyle and buying behaviour of people, a rise in disposable income, and the growing demand for luxury vehicles are some the factors influencing the market growth. The Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 11.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen...
Potato Protein Market Size, Share, Global Industry Growth, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Potato Protein Market was valued at USD 81.2 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 111.1 Million by year 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9%. Rising demand for organic food products and a snowballing number of health-related issues are major factors for the growth of the global potato protein market. Besides, rising demand for plant-derived polypeptides or amino acids from various end-use industries and health benefits offered by consumption of potato protein are other significant factors expected to boost the growth of the global market over the forecasted period. Raising livestock, beef, and dairy, in particular, involves high cost and has adverse effects on the environment. On the other hand, the fact that plant foods require less resource and capital and even reduce emissions of greenhouse gases is driving the market for manufacturing of potato protein.
Stucco Market Size, Demand Overview, Growth Analysis and Recent Trends 2021-2027

An increase in construction spending and investment are among the major factors expected to stimulate market demand. Stucco improves the longevity of construction work as well as deliver further protection from environmental hazards. Moreover, a rise in expenditure on the development of roads, tunnels, dams, and bridges in emerging economies is forecasted to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.
Indoor Air Purification Market Size, Share, Revenue Analysis and Demand, Research Report Forecast by 2027

Strict environmental conservation regulations, increasing globalization, and awareness of emissions management expect to have a positive effect on U.S. market development over the forecast period. The U.S. industry is predicted to lead the commodity segment of High-Efficiency Particulate Matter (HEPA) over the projected period, as it is the most effective method for collecting harmful airborne particles.
Sugar-Based Excipients Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global sugar-based excipient market size is expected to reach USD 1,542.5 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of co-processed excipients to improve dissolution, bioavailability, growth in pharmaceuticals manufacturers, surging demand and production of Orally Disintegrated Tablets (ODT), rising demand of pharmaceuticals drugs, scientific development in genetics industry, and availability of low-cost manufacturing infrastructure, and technological advancements in sugar-based excipients are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.
Artificial Intelligence Market Research Report 2020, Business Size, Segment by Type, Regions and End User, Trend Analysis | Growth Opportunities and Forecast by 2027

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Artificial Intelligence industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Artificial Intelligence sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Artificial Intelligence industry. Artificial Intelligence Market Size - USD 29.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 36.2%, Market trends -Growing investment in research and development.
Graphene in Batteries & Supercapacitors Market Share, Growth, Demand and Upcoming Trends Report 2021-2027

The global graphene in batteries & supercapacitors market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 268.2 Million by 2027, and register a significantly high revenue growth rate over the next seven years, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for graphene in batteries & supercapacitors can be attributed to rising demand for electric vehicles in countries across the globe. A surge in demand for high-performance, more fuel-efficient, and low-emission vehicles, coupled with stringent regulatory policies to curb vehicle emissions is driving demand for electric vehicles. Sales of electric vehicles was over two million units worldwide in 2018, representing a Y-o-Y growth of 63.0%, which has been reported as a positive sign in the endeavor to combat air pollution and other related initiatives on a global perspective. Energy storage units are indispensable for the functioning of electric vehicles, and graphene batteries are swiftly garnering traction in the electric vehicles market as they enable faster cycle times and improved electrode density. Furthermore, graphene batteries have longer charge retention property than graphite-based electrode batteries, thus increasing the battery life.
Leak Testers Market Size, Growth Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, And Key Country Forecast to 2027

Reports and Data sheds light on the market scope, potential, and performance perspective of the Global Leak Testers Market by carrying out an extensive market analysis. The global Leak Testers market report is designed to offer a holistic understanding of the market structure including the historical, existing, and predictions for the estimated growth of the market in the forecast period. The study offers precise assessments and projections for the market value, share, production capacity, demand, and growth of the industry in the forecast period by the year 2027.
Next-Generation Display Materials Market Top Key Vendor , Revenue ,Demand , Trends , Size , Share Analysis and Forecast To 2028 | Emergen Research

The global next-generation display materials market is expected to reach a market size of USD 380.03 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for OLED displays, increasing disposable income among consumers, advancements in technology, and change in lifestyle are some key factors supporting market growth. Next-generation displays eliminate some major drawbacks of LCD technology.
Flexible Plastic Packaging Market 2021-2028 Financial Insights Business Growth Strategies

The Global flexible plastic packaging market Report contains essential details of the industry, intended to help the customers identify the optimum approaches to get ahead in the flexible plastic packaging market size and make well-informed decisions. An extensive overview of the global sector included in the report examines vital market information to forecast the growth of the market in the forecast duration. The CAGR of the market for the coming years to 2026 has been estimated based on a detailed assessment of the market with authentic and relevant information pertaining to the different segments of the sector. The driving and restraining factors prevailing in the industry have been studied to predict their impact on the growth of the Flexible Plastic Packaging market in the coming years. The Flexible Plastic Packaging market report by Reports and Data provides an extensive overview of the vital elements of the Flexible Plastic Packaging market and factors such as drivers, restraints, latest trends, regulatory scenario, competitive landscape, technological advancements, and others. An in-depth analysis of these factors is offered to understand the future growth prospects of the global Flexible Plastic Packaging market. Receive a PDF Sample of "Flexible Plastic Packaging Market" Report https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3507.
Marble Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Statistics, Drivers, Demand, Key Companies by 2027

The global marble market is projected to reach value of USD 15.94 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors driving the market include shift in consumers' lifestyle and heat- and fire-resisting properties of marble. With increasing usage and availability of explosives, coupled with advancements in mechanical systems, marble can be easily given various shapes. This helps in grooming the overall appearance of end-use applications. In the modern age, marble is used for building city halls, religious homes, and buildings.
