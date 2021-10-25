How to prepare your game’s monetisation strategy for the future

As the pandemic hit, then dragged on, more and more companies moved to remote and work from home (WFH) structures. Many business leaders and other pundits were quick to dub these arrangements, "the future of work." Unfortunately, though, other than sending workers home and ensuring that their IT groups, quick like bunnies, purchased pallets of lap-tops, bought a Slack enterprise license, and made the gut-wrenching choice between Zoom or some other telework platform, most organizations did little else to prepare for this important new future. Managers were not equipped with the skills needed to lead humans remotely. Workers were not given adequate communication about what to expect. And course corrections to bumps along the way have most often defaulted to greater control and suspicion rather than more flexibility and understanding. The result, predictably, has been disastrous, helping to spark a 20 million person departure from the workforce between April and August, with a record 4.3 million splitting in August alone.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO