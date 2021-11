NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOOTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - The conditions across the reigon have started to deteiorate Sunday evening with a band of mixture of rain and snow showers along the Interstate 80 cooridor. Some areas are seeing light to moderate snow. Majority of the area is under a Winter Weather Advisory until...

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO