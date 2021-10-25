CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Mark Friedman hones mental aspect of game, evolving into contributor for Penguins

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L9lMS_0ccEcSOT00

By the view of both he and his coach, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman is at his best when he plays with “an edge.”

However that’s defined precisely, don’t take it to mean Friedman necessarily is playing angry or recklessly. Instead, Friedman is attributing the strides he’s making in his game to quite the opposite.

A more zen-like Friedman?

“A lot of yoga, mental stuff and breathing stuff,” Friedman said Monday after practice.

“It’s nice to get in touch with your mind.”

Friedman is acquitting himself quite well in what the most regular playing time of his NHL career. Friedman has appeared in four of the Penguins’ first five games, punctuated by a career-best plus-5 in Saturday’s 7-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In speaking about Friedman briefly Monday, coach Mike Sullivan cited Friedman’s play facilitating a Drew O’Connor goal Saturday as an example of how the right-handed defenseman can contribute offensively.

“ ‘Freeds’ is a good player,” Sullivan said. “He’s a mobile guy. He defends well. He plays the game with an edge.

“He’s a real competitive guy (with) his mobility, his competitiveness, his willingness to black shots, he’s a good defender. But he’s also a guy who can help us with offense and his ability on the rush with his skating.”

Acquired last Feb. 24 via a waiver claim from the Flyers, Friedman’s game Saturday was his 20th at the NHL level. He also has played roughly three full seasons at the AHL level since being a third-round pick of Philadelphia in 2014.

Friedman is serving as a No. 7 or 8 defenseman for the Penguins this season, but injuries and illness have resulted in a regular spot in the lineup so far. He’s responded with the best puck-possession metrics of any Penguins defenseman this season. According to naturalstattrick.com, with Friedman on the ice during 5-on-5 play the Penguins have scored seven goals and allowed only two.

“We will continue to work with (Friedman) in all of those areas of the game to try to help him grow his game and evolve his game,” Sullivan said, “but we are certainly encouraged with what we have seen to this point.”

Keep up with the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman sidelined on a day-to-day basis

Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman missed practice in Cranberry on Wednesday because of an undisclosed injury. Assistant coach Todd Reirden, who oversees the team’s defensemen, labeled Friedman’s status as “day to day.”. Friedman last practiced Monday, leaving mid-way through that day’s session. On Tuesday, he did not participate in an optional...
NHL
PensBurgh

Game Preview, New Jersey Devils @ Pittsburgh Penguins, 10/30/2021: Lines, how to watch

Who: New Jesey Devils (3-2-0, 6 points) @ Pittsburgh Penguins (3-2-2, 8 points) How to Watch: AT&T Sportsnet locally in Pittsburgh, MSG+ in the greater NY/NJ area, ESPN+. Opponent Track: If you think the Pens haven’t played a lot to open the season, the Devils come into tonight with a league-low five games and having only played once this week (a 5-3 loss to Calgary on Tuesday). NJ has gotten off to a good start with three wins, but they’ve come against either struggling opponents (CHI, SEA) or one considered not too good (BUF). Jersey also only has one regulation win, which means they easily could have let a couple points slip away, too. The Devils have also lost by multiple goals to the best two teams they’ve played (WSH, CGY), and have not yet played a single game on the road, until tonight anyways.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Friedman
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#The Toronto Maple Leafs#Ahl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Penguins' sellout streak ends at 633 games

Penguins CEO David Morehouse said that if you would have asked him 14 years ago whether the Penguins could have put together a 14-year run of sellouts, he said that his response would have been, "No, you're crazy." The Penguins' sellout streak began against the Blackhawks on Feb. 14, 2007,...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Penguins rule out Sidney Crosby for Saturday's game vs. Maple Leafs

Sidney Crosby won't be making his season debut when the Pittsburgh Penguins host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Crosby has been working his way back from wrist surgery he had on Sept. 8, returning to the ice for practice on Oct. 9. Head coach Mike Sullivan said the Penguins captain still isn't ready for game action as he was not at practice on Friday as he continued to rehab off the ice.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks submit a request to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks have asked the Hockey Hall of Fame to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup, according to a report. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan tweeted Friday that Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz made the request in a letter to Hockey Hall of Fame Chairman Lanny McDonald. Wirtz’s letter the latest effort by the Blackhawks to rectify the team’s actions in 2010. An independent report by ...
NHL
chatsports.com

Maple Leafs at Penguins: Preview and Game Chat

The Toronto Maple Leafs are entering the United States for the first time in two seasons as they traveled to Pittsburgh following their 5-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks at home. New teams have been a pleasant change for us as fans, though the Leafs currently haven’t won a game against an American team this year. That’s not a failure for nationalism or anything, just a failure of the Leafs to put 60 minutes together.
NHL
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Penguins: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena:. Game 4: Dallas Stars (1-2-0, 2 points) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1, 5 points) When: Tuesday, October 19 at 6 p.m. CT. Where: PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA. TV: Bally Sports...
NHL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
8K+
Followers
845
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy