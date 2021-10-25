Mark Friedman hones mental aspect of game, evolving into contributor for Penguins

By the view of both he and his coach, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman is at his best when he plays with “an edge.”

However that’s defined precisely, don’t take it to mean Friedman necessarily is playing angry or recklessly. Instead, Friedman is attributing the strides he’s making in his game to quite the opposite.

A more zen-like Friedman?

“A lot of yoga, mental stuff and breathing stuff,” Friedman said Monday after practice.

“It’s nice to get in touch with your mind.”

Friedman is acquitting himself quite well in what the most regular playing time of his NHL career. Friedman has appeared in four of the Penguins’ first five games, punctuated by a career-best plus-5 in Saturday’s 7-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In speaking about Friedman briefly Monday, coach Mike Sullivan cited Friedman’s play facilitating a Drew O’Connor goal Saturday as an example of how the right-handed defenseman can contribute offensively.

“ ‘Freeds’ is a good player,” Sullivan said. “He’s a mobile guy. He defends well. He plays the game with an edge.

“He’s a real competitive guy (with) his mobility, his competitiveness, his willingness to black shots, he’s a good defender. But he’s also a guy who can help us with offense and his ability on the rush with his skating.”

Acquired last Feb. 24 via a waiver claim from the Flyers, Friedman’s game Saturday was his 20th at the NHL level. He also has played roughly three full seasons at the AHL level since being a third-round pick of Philadelphia in 2014.

Friedman is serving as a No. 7 or 8 defenseman for the Penguins this season, but injuries and illness have resulted in a regular spot in the lineup so far. He’s responded with the best puck-possession metrics of any Penguins defenseman this season. According to naturalstattrick.com, with Friedman on the ice during 5-on-5 play the Penguins have scored seven goals and allowed only two.

“We will continue to work with (Friedman) in all of those areas of the game to try to help him grow his game and evolve his game,” Sullivan said, “but we are certainly encouraged with what we have seen to this point.”

