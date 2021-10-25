South Hadley High School to make-up school days, includes Saturdays

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – After the mold remediation at South Hadley High Schoo l in mid-September, students and staff members will be making up days missed on weekends and vacation days.

The make-up days are listed as:

Tuesday, November 2

Saturday, November 6

Saturday, November 20

Saturday, December 4

Saturday, December 18

Tuesday, February 22

Wednesday, February 23

Thursday, February 24

Friday February 25

Friday, April 15

The South Hadley High School Principal Elizabeth Wood is issuing the school’s schedule to the parents of the high school students. The state’s education commissioner rejected a request to make up the missed days of classes from the start of the year through remote learning.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.