South Hadley, MA

South Hadley High School to make-up school days, includes Saturdays

By Waleed Azad
 6 days ago

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – After the mold remediation at South Hadley High Schoo l in mid-September, students and staff members will be making up days missed on weekends and vacation days.

The make-up days are listed as:

  • Tuesday, November 2
  • Saturday, November 6
  • Saturday, November 20
  • Saturday, December 4
  • Saturday, December 18
  • Tuesday, February 22
  • Wednesday, February 23
  • Thursday, February 24
  • Friday February 25
  • Friday, April 15

The South Hadley High School Principal Elizabeth Wood is issuing the school’s schedule to the parents of the high school students. The state’s education commissioner rejected a request to make up the missed days of classes from the start of the year through remote learning.

EDUCATION
