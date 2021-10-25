South Hadley High School to make-up school days, includes Saturdays
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – After the mold remediation at South Hadley High Schoo l in mid-September, students and staff members will be making up days missed on weekends and vacation days.
The make-up days are listed as:
- Tuesday, November 2
- Saturday, November 6
- Saturday, November 20
- Saturday, December 4
- Saturday, December 18
- Tuesday, February 22
- Wednesday, February 23
- Thursday, February 24
- Friday February 25
- Friday, April 15
The South Hadley High School Principal Elizabeth Wood is issuing the school’s schedule to the parents of the high school students. The state’s education commissioner rejected a request to make up the missed days of classes from the start of the year through remote learning.
