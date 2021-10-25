WRC 10 Game Review: Fast Hands, Fast Feet

The Chevrolet Corvette is an American icon and has traditionally represented the pinnacle of American sports car development. These days, the C8 Corvette adds some exotic Euro flavor with its mid-engine layout and supercar styling, and the reveal of the new Z06 has made it abundantly clear that Chevrolet plans to take on the big dogs. But the Corvette wasn't always this good; it has taken years and years of research and development to get us to the C8, and there have been many cars along the way that have paved the road forward, one of which is up for sale at Hemmings Auctions. The name says it all: this 1990 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Experimental Active Suspension Prototype was used to test out active suspension systems, and is one of only four known surviving vehicles.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO