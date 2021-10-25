CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Donald Trump Jr. sells T-shirts mocking Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting

By The Hill, BY SARAKSHI RAI, Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gMUaL_0ccEayW100

WASHINGTON ( The Hill ) – Donald Trump Jr. is selling T-shirts on his web site that mock the fatal shooting on Alec Baldwin’s movie set.

The T-shirts promoted on his website include the tagline “guns don’t kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people.”

Making of Alec Baldwin movie is halted after fatal shooting

The shirts retail for $27.99 and appeared online after Baldwin accidentally fired a prop gun on a movie set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, Insider reported .

Trump also took to his Instagram to share a meme that said, “Let’s all watch Alec Baldwin blame the gun” with the caption, “It’s only a matter of time.”

Baldwin parodied former President Trump for years on “Saturday Night Live,” feuding with the wider Trump family throughout the Republican’s presidency.

Donald Trump Jr. since the fatal shooting has been regularly sharing memes of Baldwin on his Instagram page. Last week he posted a meme with the caption, “That look when an anti gun nut kills more people with a gun than your extensive firearm collection ever has.”

Trump also promoted the shirt on Instagram with a doctored image of Baldwin .

Donald Trump Jr. rejected criticism of his actions in an Instagram story, saying: “Screw all the sanctimony I’m seeing out there. If the shoe was on the other foot Alex Baldwin would literally be the first person pissing on everybody’s grave trying to make a point. F*ck him!”

Donald Trump Jr. did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

Baldwin has been an advocate for firearms regulations .

Soon after the incident Baldwin took to Twitter to share a statement and said his “heart is broken” at the tragic incident and that he is fully cooperating with police officials.

A recent report also stated that Baldwin was practicing drawing his gun across his body and pointing it at the camera when it went off, killing cinematographer Hutchins, according to an affidavit released on Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

'Rust' actress Jayde Martinez shares statement on Alec Baldwin shooting incident

A young actress who worked on the movie "Rust" issued a statement sharing her condolences with the family of accidental shooting victim Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was holding a gun on the set of the film that somehow went off, discharging a live round that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. As authorities in New Mexico continue to investigate the incident, representatives for child actress Jayde Martinez issued a statement to Fox News sharing her and her family’s sympathies for Hutchins' loved ones and wished Souza a speedy recovery.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Entertainment
Variety

Alec Baldwin Gives First On-Camera Comments on Halyna Hutchins Death: ‘She Was My Friend’

Alec Baldwin has given his first comments on-camera regarding the tragedy on the set of “Rust,” in which a prop gun held by the actor and producer accidentally discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In an intense but polite conversation with paps on a roadside in Vermont, Baldwin addressed the fatal incident and explained his relationship with Hutchins. The video was distributed by TMZ. “She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe and started shooting I took her to dinner with Joel [Souza], the director,” Baldwin said. “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety

At this point, it’s pretty obvious the armorer on the set of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming movie Rust had NO business being anywhere near a firearm on a movie set. Last week, we learned of the tragic news of Alec Baldwin accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set while filming upcoming western movie Rust, after he was given a prop gun with live rounds in it. Director Joel Souza was also injured but released from the hospital. As more details come to light, we’re […] The post Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Donald Trump
hotnewhiphop.com

Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Blasts Candace Owens: "Hateful, Cancerous Human"

The shooting on the set of Rust last week has been the non-stop talk of the industry as people attempt to piece together how such a brazen act of negligence could occur. We previously reported on Alec Baldwin firing a prop weapon on the set of his western film while on location in New Mexico. Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, was fatally wounded. Director Joel Souza was shot but survived his injuries.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Trump Jr and others have forgotten Alec Baldwin’s basic humanity

How much can you divine of a famous person from a chance encounter in the street? Perhaps not so much. But you might be struck by their sense of low-drama normality, their obvious attempt at trying to blend in with a crowd. That was the impression I got, for sure, of Alec Baldwin, the 63-year-old actor at the centre of real-life tragedy on a movie set in New Mexico.In the days since the incident last week that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the wounding of director Joel Souza, Baldwin has expressed his deep remorse and...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Republican#Screw
mediaite.com

WATCH: Jake Tapper Emphatically Calls Out Republicans for ‘Violations of Basic Decency’ for Mocking Alec Baldwin’s Movie Set Shooting

CNN’s Jake Tapper blasted Republicans for their joyful exploitation of the tragic shooting incident involving Alec Baldwin on the set of the film, Rust. Last week, the actor was rehearsing a scene for the film when he fired a prop gun that held a live round. The shot killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. The incident is under investigation, though reports and court documents have suggested Baldwin was told the gun was safe to use before he fired it. The actor has also shared his “shock and sadness” over the accident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alec Baldwin’s Rust stunt double accidentally fired two rounds before fatal shooting

A stunt double on the set of Rust reportedly fired two rounds of ammunition in an accident that was among a number of issues raised by crew members before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer.Crew members on the New Mexico film set were in fact so concerned about safety conditions that some had walked off just hours before the Thursday incident, according to a new in-depth report.The Los Angeles Times, using its extensive network of Hollywood sources, spoke with several on-set witnesses to the production, a western called Rust filming on the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe....
PUBLIC SAFETY
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Halyna Hutchins' husband says Alec Baldwin has been 'very supportive' following fatal prop gun shooting

Halyna Hutchins' husband is speaking out following the tragic death of the cinematographer, who was killed by a fatal prop gun shooting on Thursday. Matthew Hutchins told Fox News on Friday, one day after his wife's death, that he has made contact with Alec Baldwin, who authorities say was the one who discharged the prop gun on the set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
SANTA FE, NM
The Independent

'She was my friend' — Alec Baldwin mourns cinematographer

Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time on camera about the cinematographer he fatally shot on the movie set of “Rust ” calling her a friend and saying he is in “constant contact” with her grieving family.“She was my friend," Baldwin told photographers Saturday on a roadside in Vermont. “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.” The video was distributed by TMZ.Investigators believe Baldwin’s gun fired a single live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza Baldwin was joined by his wife, Hilaria, when...
CELEBRITIES
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

1K+
Followers
901
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy