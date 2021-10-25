Fairmount Cemetery to host Veterans Commemorative Ceremony

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Friends of Fairmount Cemetery invites the public to attend the Veterans Commemorative Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 11th at Fairmount Cemetery, according to a release from the City of San Angelo on Monday, October 25, 2021.

The ceremony’s keynote speaker will be U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander. Mayor Brenda Gunter will also be participating in the ceremony.

Observed each year on Nov. 11, Veterans Day honors the service of all U.S. military veterans.

The Friends of Fairmount Cemetery Board needs volunteers to help place American flags on the graves of veterans buried at the cemetery. There are more than 1,800 service members buried at Fairmount – spanning from its origins in the 1800s up to present day. The flag placing will occur at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.

Anyone who wishes to help place flags may contact Martha Elder at 325-656-1705.

Fairmount Cemeteryis located at 1120 West Avenue N.

