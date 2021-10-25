CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Fairmount Cemetery to host Veterans Commemorative Ceremony

By James Smith
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d62mo_0ccEavrq00

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Friends of Fairmount Cemetery invites the public to attend the Veterans Commemorative Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 11th at Fairmount Cemetery, according to a release from the City of San Angelo on Monday, October 25, 2021.

The ceremony’s keynote speaker will be U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander. Mayor Brenda Gunter will also be participating in the ceremony.

San Angelo native serves aboard Navy warship in Everett, Washington

Observed each year on Nov. 11, Veterans Day honors the service of all U.S. military veterans.

The Friends of Fairmount Cemetery Board needs volunteers to help place American flags on the graves of veterans buried at the cemetery. There are more than 1,800 service members buried at Fairmount – spanning from its origins in the 1800s up to present day. The flag placing will occur at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.

Anyone who wishes to help place flags may contact Martha Elder at 325-656-1705.

Fairmount Cemeteryis located at 1120 West Avenue N.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Concho Valley’s Nurse Honor Guard pays tribute to fallen nurses

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The job of being a nurse is multi-faceted, including committing to service to others.Concho Valley’s Nurse Honor Guard aims to celebrate those who have taken that pledge. In it’s first year, Concho Valley’s Nurse Honor Guard has performed 13 tributes since May. This comes after a fellow colleague called and asked […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Renovations at Unidad Park to begin November 1st

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Beginning, Monday, Nov. 1, the playground area at Unidad Park, located at the corner of Vista Del Arroyo Drive and College Hills Boulevard, will be closed for renovations until spring 2022, according to a release from the City of San Angelo on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. According to the release, the playground […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Angelo, TX
Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
KLST/KSAN

Overcoming poverty with furthered education

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST / KSAN) – The Case Management Program at the Concho Valley Community Action Agency is designed for individuals going back to school to get a degree or certification to help themselves or their families overcome poverty. They rely on multiple sources for their funding like a Federal Community Services Block Grant […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

666
Followers
571
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy