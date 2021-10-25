CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Industrial Generator Sets Market to be Driven by Demand for Reliable Power Supply and Growing Rapid Industrialization in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

Cover picture for the articleThe new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Industrial Generator Sets Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global industrial generator sets market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, manufacturing process and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry...

The Growing Demand for Catalytic Converters

The global push towards lower carbon emissions may be having a positive effect on climate change, but it has also resulted in unexpected consequences in other venues. One of these includes the increased demand for catalytic converters in automobiles worldwide and a rise in the value of palladium, a precious metal.
India Frozen Finger Chips Market to be Driven by Rapid urbanisation, Increased Consumer Purchasing Power and Increased the Demand for Tastier and Ready-To-Eat Meals in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'India Frozen Finger Chips Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the India frozen finger chips market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, distribution channel, application, end use. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
The Independent

US manufacturing growth slows in October to 60.8% reading

U.S. manufacturing growth slowed in October amid growing headaches from supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages.The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity dipped slightly to a reading of 60.8% in October, 0.3 percentage-points below September's 61.1%.Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. But the ISM report noted that manufacturers and suppliers were dealing with an unprecedented number of hurdles in their efforts to meet rising demand.“Manufacturers continued to face unprecedented shipping bottlenecks, input shortages and difficulties filing vacant positions,” said Oren Klachkin, lead U.S....
invezz.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) price prediction for November 2021

Dogecoin price had a relatively mixed month in October. Elon Musk disclosed that he owned the meme coin. We explain what to expect in November this year. The Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) had a relatively mixed October as cryptocurrency prices rebounded. The token jumped by about 70% from October 1 to October 28th. It then declined by more than 20% from its highest level during the month.
New Chinese aircraft break cover fast and furiously

Hong Kong, November 1 (ANI): The past week has been a hectic one with one prototype after another of new Chinese military aircraft making their cameo appearances. Among them are two fighters, an airborne early warning aircraft and potentially an unmanned aircraft. The specific events included the first high-speed taxi...
scitechdaily.com

Student Cracks the High-Dimensional Quantum Code – Reveals Hidden Structures of Quantum Entangled States

A new and fast tool for quantum computing and communication. Isaac Nape, an emerging South African talent in the study of quantum optics, is part of a crack team of Wits physicists who led an international study that revealed the hidden structures of quantum entangled states. The study was published in the renowned scientific journal, Nature Communications.
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
U.S. Propane Market's Dire Winter Outlook

The U.S. propane market is headed for 'armageddon' this winter, according to the research firm, IHS Markit Ltd. Residential propane prices nationwide are currently at their highest level for the month of October since 2011. It comes amid soaring demand and as the energy source is in short supply. This all could lead to some regions experiencing shortages before winter ends. President and CEO of Suburban Propane Michael Stivala joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
All You Need to Know About Finding the Best Plumbing Service

In a nutshell, a plumber is responsible for overseeing both the installation and repair of different types of pipes that are used to supply water or carry away waste. They may also be called upon to install new fixtures, such as bathtubs or sinks, and they might work on pipelines for heating systems as well. There are many other tasks that a plumber might be asked to perform, and it all depends on the needs of their employer or the nature of their work.
Sourcing Journal

Stony Creek Colors Brings Natural Indigo Dye Direct to Consumers

After more than 18-months of research and development, Stony Creek Colors introduces IndiGold, which the company said is the world’s first prereduced natural indigo liquid dye. Stony Creek Colors produces traceable, plant-based dyes and its new indigo product is USDA-certified as 100 percent made from plants. The company is launching its newest innovation to professional dyers and home consumers through a 30-day Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign that aims to raise $16,000 to support DTC production efforts of IndiGold at a sizable scale. The campaign offers IndiGold in many reward forms, most notably as an Easy Indigo Dye Kit, along with other plant-based products...
