Back in January, Bloomberg Law fielded the first iteration of the Attorney Workload and Hours Survey to grasp attorney workload and well-being trends in 2020. In a continuing effort to understand these challenges in the legal industry, we have been conducting this survey on a quarterly basis. Now that we have almost two years of data to assess, it’s clear that—despite encouraging recent results in terms of work hours and job burnout—general attorney well-being isn’t showing signs of improvement. Fortunately, this is a problem that law firms, legal departments, and other employers of attorneys may have the power to alleviate.

