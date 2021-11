Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is directing state officials to start preparing a campaign to distribute COVID-19 vaccines for children between the age of 5-11. Whitmer signed an executive order on Tuesday as an FDA panel met to discuss authorizing emergency use of a vaccine for children developed by Pfizer-BioNTech. The governor noted that pediatric vaccines are a few weeks from being available but directed state departments to get a head start on ordering doses and setting up distribution networks. The state already pre-ordered 287,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO