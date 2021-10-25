CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Texas Tech fires football coach Matt Wells

FOX Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech fires football coach Matt Wells. HockeyBuzz.com -...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Nhl Hockey#American Football#Ap
CBS Sports

Texas Tech coaching candidates: Jeff Traylor, Sonny Dykes among top names to replace Matt Wells

Texas Tech has moved on from head coach Matt Wells, leaving one of the most mercurial roles in college football open with more than a month to go until a hire can be made. Wells failed to earn a bowl trip during three seasons in Lubbock, but the program has only reached the postseason twice since 2014. Firing Mike Leach more than a decade ago played a major role in the descent of the program, but so did the rise of other Texas-based programs like TCU, Houston and Baylor, leaving the signature program of West Texas in a precarious spot.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Bob Stoops reacts to benching of QB Spencer Rattler

The sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners pulled one out of the fire Saturday afternoon in the annual Red River Showdown against rival Texas from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Oklahoma rallied from two separate three-score deficits to stun No. 21 Texas, 55-48, scoring on a Kennedy Brooks 33-yard run with three seconds remaining.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Detroit Free Press

Ex-Detroit Lion: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh must 'get the hell out' after MSU loss

If you think your mentions are bad, Taylor Lewan, just imagine watching the fourth-quarter game film from Michigan football's loss to Michigan State. Lewan, a former Michigan offensive lineman who plays for the Tennessee Titans, laid down some heavy smack talk less than a day before MSU and U-M kicked off in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the rivalry.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Steve Sarkisian Sends Clear Message After Another Texas Loss

The Texas Longhorns aren’t back under Steve Sarkisian. Well, at least not yet. On Saturday, the program’s losing streak was extended to three games. Texas began this year with a promising 4-1 record. Unfortunately, it’s been all downhill ever since the Longhorns blew their double-digit lead against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: What Baylor Fans Chanted At Texas After Win

Baylor fans trolled Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns following the Bears’ 31-24 win in Waco on Saturday afternoon. Texas took a 21-10 lead in the third quarter before Baylor came storming back to win 31-24. It was yet another ugly second-half collapse from the Longhorns with Sarkisian at the helm. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy