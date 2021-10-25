Texas Tech fires football coach Matt Wells

Texas Tech has moved on from head coach Matt Wells, leaving one of the most mercurial roles in college football open with more than a month to go until a hire can be made. Wells failed to earn a bowl trip during three seasons in Lubbock, but the program has only reached the postseason twice since 2014. Firing Mike Leach more than a decade ago played a major role in the descent of the program, but so did the rise of other Texas-based programs like TCU, Houston and Baylor, leaving the signature program of West Texas in a precarious spot.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO