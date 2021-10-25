CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Dollar Climbs As Rising Oil Prices Raise Inflationary Risks

By Insta Forex
 6 days ago

The U.S. dollar appreciated against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday, as investors focused on rising inflationary pressures after a spike in oil prices due to a global energy crisis. West Texas Intermediate crude touched a 7-year high, crossing $85 a barrel. Oil prices were underpinned...

