We still don’t know when exactly it will happen, but at least we now know where it will happen, after FIFA confirmed today that the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup has been moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and will be held sometime early next year (2022). Japan were set to host in December, but they backed out some weeks ago due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns and restrictions.

FIFA ・ 11 DAYS AGO