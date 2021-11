ISIS-K terrorists in Afghanistan may be capable of launching attacks against the United States within six months, according to the Pentagon’s top policy official this week. During a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, Colin Kahl, the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy, told lawmakers that while both ISIS-K and Al Qaeda cannot execute attacks outside of Afghanistan at this time, he estimated ISIS-K could be able to conduct a strike abroad within six to 12 months. Al Qaeda, the terrorist organization responsible for the 9/11 attacks, likely won’t be able to attack abroad for one to two years.

