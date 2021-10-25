Tickets Go On Sale Next Month For 2-Night WrestleMania Event In Arlington Next April

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The WWE announced Monday, Oct. 25 tickets to WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington will go on sale Friday, November 12 at 10:00 a.m. central time.

WrestleMania will take place over the course of two nights on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3.

Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale opportunity can register now by clicking here.

Tickets for WrestleMania can be purchased here.

Two-day combo tickets will also be available.

The last time the premier sporting event was held at AT&T Stadium was in 2016, when the WWE claimed WrestleMania 32 broke attendance records.

WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium (credit: WWE)

When it was announced in January WrestleMania was coming back, then-Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said, “We are elated for WrestleMania’s return to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium and look forward to building upon the success from 2016 when more than 101,000 fans were in attendance for WrestleMania 32.”