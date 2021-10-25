CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tickets Go On Sale Next Month For 2-Night WrestleMania Event In Arlington Next April

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The WWE announced Monday, Oct. 25 tickets to WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington will go on sale Friday, November 12 at 10:00 a.m. central time.

WrestleMania will take place over the course of two nights on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3.

Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale opportunity can register now by clicking here.

Tickets for WrestleMania can be purchased here.

Two-day combo tickets will also be available.

The last time the premier sporting event was held at AT&T Stadium was in 2016, when the WWE claimed WrestleMania 32 broke attendance records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42n9jY_0ccEUhbo00
WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium (credit: WWE)

When it was announced in January WrestleMania was coming back, then-Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said, “We are elated for WrestleMania’s return to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium and look forward to building upon the success from 2016 when more than 101,000 fans were in attendance for WrestleMania 32.”

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Tickets on sale for 41st Annual Holiday Happening event

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -The Junior League of Lubbock (JLL) invites you to join them in shopping for a cause during the 41st Annual Holiday Happening Event - Holly Jolly Holiday November 17-21, 2021, at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane. Tickets are now on...
LUBBOCK, TX
cbslocal.com

‘Hamilton’ Tickets Set To Go On Sale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting Monday morning, tickets for ‘Hamilton’ will go on sale. The musical will return to Pittsburgh on February 22, with 24 shows scheduled to be played at the Benedum Center. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Monday. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
411mania.com

ROH Final Battle 2021 Tickets Go on Sale Next Month

– Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced the ticket sale information for this year’s Final Battle pay-per-view event. As noted, the show is set for Saturday, December 11 at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, November 5, with a pre-sale...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WTVM

Polar Express coming to Auburn; tickets on sale next week

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - All aboard the Polar Express!. Hop on the Polar Express on December 4 to see Mr. and Mrs. Claus in the North Pole! The session times are at 9 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m. Activities such as holiday themed art projects, story time with Mrs. Claus...
AUBURN, AL
Summit Daily News

Best of Summit event tickets on sale

Winners of the annual Best of Summit contest will be announced at an event at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway. Tickets for the event are $10 and include heavy appetizers. A cash bar is also available. This year’s contest features more than 100...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
FanSided

WWE announces 2022 PPV schedule; WrestleMania a two night event

WWE has today released details of their 2022 pay-per-view schedule, with WrestleMania once again being hosted over two nights. WrestleMania will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas Texas on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. It could mean that WWE will see over 200,000 fans attend the event across the weekend.
WWE
fox4news.com

WWE's WrestleMania returning to AT&T Stadium in April

ARLINGTON, Texas - WrestleMania is coming back to North Texas this year – this time as a two-night event. More than 100,000 fans attended the event when it was held at the AT&T Stadium back in 2016. Wrestling fans will get the chance to watch WrestleMania 38 at the same...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Stadium#Wrestlemania#Sporting Event#Combat
laconiadailysun.com

Lonestar to play at Colonial Theatre next April

LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia will welcome Lonestar on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 8 p.m. On their forthcoming TEN to 1 record, the award-winning band — with Dean Sams on keyboards, acoustic guitar, background vocals; Michael Britt on lead guitar and background vocals; Keech Rainwater on drums; and Drew Womack on lead vocals and guitar — are taking a fresh look at all 10 of their chart-topping country songs.
LACONIA, NH
Camden News

MAD on Ice opens next month

The Murphy Arts District has announced that MAD on Ice will return for a third year beginning Nov. 20, 2021 and running through Jan. 2, 2022. Visitors will once again be able to skate on real ice atop the outdoor amphitheater stage this holiday season. "We are expecting a good...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs19news

Tickets on sale for upcoming virtual Charlottesville SOUP event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville SOUP is a popular event that helps local artists. Tickets are now on sale for the Nov. 15 event that will also support Pearl Island and Baker No Bakery in Charlottesville. This year's event will be held virtually, which means there is no ticket...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
myedmondsnews.com

Raffle ticket sales begin next week for fire truck pedal car

Just in time for the holiday season, the Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society is once again raffling off a fire truck pedal car. The raffle, which supports finding permanent storage for Edmonds’ 1938 Ford fire engine and 1925 REO fire engine, was a longtime dream of the Edmonds Fire Safety Foundation. When the foundation disbanded in 2013, the historical society took over this endeavor and each year raffle off a pedal car to one lucky winner.
EDMONDS, WA
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
82K+
Followers
16K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy