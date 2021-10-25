CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man Fighting For Life After Being Shot 16 Times In North Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot 16 times in North Philadelphia, police said Monday....

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

