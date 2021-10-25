Man Fighting For Life After Being Shot 16 Times In North Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died after being found shot multiple times at a home in Mesquite. Police and paramedics got the call just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night in the 2900 block of Cantura Drive just off Cartwright Road. When they arrived, they found the victim on the ground with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital but later died. Crime scene and homicide detectives were called to the scene. Police did not provide any information on what led up to the shooting. The name of the victim has not been released. Crime Stoppers is paying up to $5000 for information that will lead to an arrest and indictment.

MESQUITE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO