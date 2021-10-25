CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11 Poll: Adams holds wide lead in race for NYC mayor; NYers divided on key issues

By Henry Rosoff
 6 days ago

NEW YORK — Democrat Eric Adams has a commanding lead over Republican Curtis Sliwa in the race to be New York City’s next mayor, an exclusive PIX11, NewsNation, Emerson College Poll shows.

The poll, released Monday, also found New Yorkers are divided on several key recent issues, including crime, homelessness and jobs.

Adams, the current Brooklyn Borough president who emerged victorious from a crowded Democratic primary field, received support from 61% of likely voters in the poll. Sliwa, the leader of the patrol group the Guardian Angels, received 25% of likely votes. Additionally, 14% of voters remained undecided and the margin of error in the poll was +/- 3.9%.

The picture does not get much better for Sliwa when undecided voters were asked to make a choice. Adams led 70%-30% when allocating undecided New Yorkers.

Camille Mumford, with the Emerson College Polling team, said the poll shows Adams will likely be the next mayor.

“As this point, this late in the election, there’s a very slim chance Curtis could pull this off,” said Mumford. “We can say with about 95% confidence, with the poll outside the margin of error, Eric Adams will be the next mayor of New York.”

NYC mayoral forum: How to watch Adams, Sliwa face off Monday

Whoever the next mayor is will have to tackle a broad array of issues.

Most of the likely voters who were surveyed  — 34% — identified crime as their lead issue. After that, 19% said homelessness, 11% said jobs, 8% said COVID-19 and 8% said health care.

Specifically with subway crime, a plurality of likely voters said they felt safe on the subways. Of those polled, 43% said they felt very or somewhat safe compared to 34% who said they did not feel safe or did not feel safe at all.

About one-quarter of the New Yorkers surveyed said they currently do not ride the subway.

Although education was not a top issue in the poll, one of the toughest first decisions the new mayor will have to make will involve the largest school system in the nation.

Early voting begins as NYers weigh new mayor, constitutional amendments

The next mayor will have to decide whether to mandate COVID vaccines for school children, once they are fully approved by regulators.

Of those surveyed by PIX11, 54% supported a mandate and 31% did not support it. The remaining were undecided.

Adams has said he supports a mandate; Sliwa does not.

Another issue is whether to continue the plan to shut down Rikers Island and build community-based jails. There have been 14 Department of Correction-related deaths so far in 2021.

PIX on Politics panel: Homestretch in heated races for NYC mayor, NJ governor

Of those polled, 38% of likely voters supported a closure of Rikers and opening of smaller community jail facilities and 42% opposed the plan. The remainder were unsure.

Adams supports the community jail plan, although he said he would seek modifications. Sliwa opposes it and would attempt to fix Rikers.

Voters were also split on whether the city should bail out taxi medallion owners with additional debt relief. Mayor Bill de Blasio has put a bailout and loan program in place that many drivers said is insufficient.

Of those polled, 32% favored a bigger bailout, 33% said no and 35% were unsure or had no opinion.

Whoever prevails in the race for mayor will need to make changes quickly, as 57% of New Yorkers surveyed view the city as heading in the wrong direction under the current de Blasio administration.

PIX11 News is hosting a forum between Adams and Sliwa Monday evening in which they will answer questions on different topics, including COVID-19, vaccine mandates, schools, crime and youth violence.

Catch the forum live from 7 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, with a preview special at 6:30 p.m. You can watch both live on PIX11.com or PIX11 TV.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 13

Rusty Red
6d ago

don't complain when this city becomes garbage for another 4 years. You get what you vote for. Adam's is a new jersey resident that will not do anything different than dumblasio

Reply(1)
17
Juan Rodriguez
6d ago

He is a Democrat just like diblasio nothing will change if you keep electing this politicians into office I want to see some change I'll vote for Curtis Sliwa this time this city can't last another four years of democrats it will get worst under Adam you if he get elected you wait and see nothing will change things will get worst under Adams!

Reply
10
Grace Mercy
6d ago

Do not vote because he is black or democrat think before you vote 🗳

Reply
10
PIX11

Mayor says 91% of city workforce is vaccinated; thousands still holding out

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Thousands of city municipal workers remained unvaccinated Saturday, a day after Friday’s vaccinate mandate deadline. Those who remain unvaccinated will be put on unpaid leave starting Monday.  Saturday evening, though, the mayor said 91% of city-employed workers had gotten the jab. But while the numbers have slowly gone up, some New Yorkers […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

US appeals court gives greenlight to NY’s vaccine mandate

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals panel upheld New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The ruling late Friday by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by an upstate judge who had temporarily blocked vaccination requirements on the grounds that the mandate did not accommodate religious exemptions. In […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC braces for fewer cops, more trash as vax deadline looms

NEW YORK (AP) — Mounting trash. Closed firehouses. Fewer police and ambulances on the street. That’s the possibility New York City is bracing for come Monday as a COVID-19 vaccine mandate looms and thousands of municipal workers remain unwilling to get the shots. Police officers, firefighters, garbage collectors and most other city workers faced a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY tells prison inmates: Get vaccinated, get a Big Mac

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s state prisons are encouraging inmates to get the COVID-19 vaccine — and they’re offering up a side of fries with that. A recent memorandum sent by the state’s acting corrections commissioner lists pizza and treats from McDonald’s among the latest vaccine incentives being offered to inmates. The Auburn Citizen […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
