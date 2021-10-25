CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm warns of possible scam

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UtwRU_0ccERhQl00

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm made a public statement on social media Saturday afternoon warning people to be weary of a possible scam.

They urge people to not click on any links in messages from their Facebook page, adding that they will never ask you for credit card information through the platform. The Zombie Farm is asking users to report anything suspicious if you see it.

Angel Mounds cancels this year’s Halloween Hullaballoo

The Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm has been running off and on through the month of Oct., with their next dates set for Oct. 28 – 31. For more information on their events, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Perry Township Fire Department warns of t-shirt scam

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Perry Township Fire Department is warning of a texting scam affecting the Tri-State. The scam number is said to send out a text impersonating the Perry Township Fire Department. The text includes a link to a t-shirt bearing PTFD’s logo. The fire department states they did not authorize the t-shirt, and […]
PERRY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Three people injured in Warrick County wreck

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – At least one person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck near State Road 662 and State Road 66 near the Newburgh Overlook. Warrick County Sheriff Mike Wilder said three people total were injured Sunday evening. According to a release, Timothy Williams of Santa Claus was driving west on State […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Scary clean fun: Haunted Car Wash opens in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Lucas Oil Center opened their Haunted Car Wash Friday, bringing a frightening display to those who dare get their car washed. “The Haunted Car Wash at Lucas Oil Center is an experience like none other. You will experience loud and intense audio and lighting, extreme low visibility, strobe lights, fog, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Day of the Dead celebration returns to Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Saturday was Henderson’s Day of the Dead celebration in Central Park. Last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic. The Mexican holiday celebrates the lives of those who have passed. Saturday’s event included food, music, face painting and dancing.
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, IN
Sports
City
Newburgh, IN
Newburgh, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
WEHT/WTVW

EPD investigating after $12,000 worth of glasses are stolen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police are investigating a theft involving $12,000 worth of glasses. Police say it happened at the Eastland Mall LensCrafters Thursday. The manager told officers that about 50 pairs of glasses were stolen. Police say surveillance video shows the suspects putting the glasses into their shopping bags then leaving the store. You’re […]
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Man arrested after hit-and-run seriously injures person

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville arrest a man accused of seriously injuring a person in a hit-and-run accident. Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Ohio Street early Saturday morning. Police say they found a man unconscious with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital. A witness gave police a description […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zombie Farm#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Rhino at Mesker Park Zoo dies

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden announced the passing of the zoo’s female Indiana Rhinoceros, Mechi.’ Zoo officials say Mechi had been suffering from an inoperable tumor and was euthanized.
ANIMALS
WEHT/WTVW

Multiple fire departments extinguish fire in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Several fire departments responded to reports of a fire in the Grangertown area on Thursday. According to fire fighters, the fire happened at a home off State Highway 2917 around 8 p.m. They said when they arrived, about 80 percent of the home was engulfed in flames and the fire […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

One person dead after single-vehicle accident

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident that happened early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the 13000 block of East U.S. 60. That’s near Spottsville Elementary School. Deputies said they found a wrecked silver Ford Focus and a […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Man arrested after stealing car and driving through golf course

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police arrested an Evansville man after they said he stole a car, crashed it into a fence, and then drove onto a golf course during business hours. Police said it all started Saturday when a man offered to get a homeless man some shoes. The man went inside his home and […]
WEHT/WTVW

Former Evansville doctor accused of ‘fondling’ patients

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Two alleged victims say they were shocked by how they were touched by a doctor they had been seeing for 30 years. Now, the Indiana Attorney General has gotten involved. The formal complaint against Dr. James Jenison alleges two counts of lewd or immoral conduct, and one county of fraud or […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jobless rates fall in 116 of Kentucky’s 120 counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Unemployment rates fell in 116 of Kentucky’s 120 counties between September 2020 and September 2021. The report from the Kentucky Center for Statistics shows that jobless rates rose in two of the state’s counties and stayed the same in two others during that time. The center says Cumberland, Oldham and Woodford […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Dubois County man arrested on child molesting charges

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Dubois County man was arrested on three separate child molesting charges. Daniel Emmons of Jasper was arrested Thursday. An investigation was opened after the Indiana Department of Child Services said that Emmons had possibly committed sexual acts with a juvenile.  Emmons was arrested and taken to the Orange County […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Diaper closet to open in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, State Senator Matt Castlen and State Representative DJ Johnson announced a $10,000 donation to Owensboro Area Shelter Information and Services (OASIS) Women’s Shelter to provide parents complimentary access to diapers, wipes, creams and related baby items. In total, Anthem has pledged $80,000 to open eight diaper […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Utility assistance will be available for Daviess County residents

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Daviess County will receive $200,000 from a grant program with the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help people pay their utility bills. The program will assist Daviess County residents who are behind on their bills due to COVID-19 related issues. Audubon Area Community Services will begin accepting applications […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy