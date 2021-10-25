Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm warns of possible scam

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm made a public statement on social media Saturday afternoon warning people to be weary of a possible scam.

They urge people to not click on any links in messages from their Facebook page, adding that they will never ask you for credit card information through the platform. The Zombie Farm is asking users to report anything suspicious if you see it.

The Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm has been running off and on through the month of Oct., with their next dates set for Oct. 28 – 31. For more information on their events, click here .

