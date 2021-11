When it comes to ultra-expensive and exclusive automobiles like the Bugatti Chiron, how does an automobile expert even go about reviewing the exotic machine? And does a review of a limited edition hypercar even make sense? After all, most of the time these highly desirable machines are sold even before they are officially launched. However, some lucky journos get a chance to get behind the wheel of these million-dollar-plus hypercars to review them just for the heck of it.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO