Michigan State

Michigan reports 76 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ONDuv_0ccEQwSd00

The State of Michigan reported Monday 76 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks .

The new outbreaks come at a time when Michigan is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant. On Monday, Michigan reported 7,856 confirmed COVID-19 cases over a 3-day period.

The total number of cases in Michigan now stands at 1,112,490 and the death total is at 21,918.

Michigan reports new school-related outbreaks every Monday.

View the full list here:

New school outbreaks
Infogram

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

