San Francisco, CA – Superstar Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors received incredible news on Thursday night. Before his 45 point performance against the Los Angeles Clippers, Curry was named a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. The NBA chose who they believe to be the best 75 best players of all time, and Curry made it on the list. The list wasn’t in order. It just highlights the top 75 players in NBA history.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO