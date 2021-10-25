Tell us: What COP26 outcomes are most important to you?

As the planet continues to heat up, forests are increasingly recognized as a key climate change mitigation tool thanks to their carbon sequestration powers, while also providing a host of other ecosystem services that benefit us all. Yet they remain in danger due to large-scale deforestation, fires and other threats. The Global Landscapes Forum will devote the first day (5 November) of its upcoming conference alongside COP26, GLF Climate, to forests. Here, experts from around the world will discuss international restoration commitments, the role of local communities and Indigenous peoples, and the sustainable use of forests for production.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO