CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tell us: What COP26 outcomes are most important to you?

By Gabrielle Lipton, Lily Hess
globallandscapesforum.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s UN climate summit, COP26, will see some 20,000 delegates convene in Glasgow to figure out how the world is going to continue to address climate change. In the midst of a pandemic, extreme weather events and...

news.globallandscapesforum.org

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

You asked: What can I do as a teenager to stop climate change?

Taking climate action can be difficult at any age, but especially so for young people. While research has shown that youths are anxious about the warming planet, they can also feel powerless to act on it. "What can I do as a teenager who isn't allowed to go outside my...
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

What Swiss highways can tell us about inequality

The development of the Swiss highway network from 1960 to 2010 influenced the residential and job compositions of municipalities. The advent of an entrance/exit ramp within 10 km of a municipality caused a long-term 24% increase in the share of top-income taxpayers. The welfare gains of residents of connected municipalities...
TRAFFIC
globallandscapesforum.org

Updated national plans set world on track for 2.7 degrees of warming by 2100

For the latest climate change science, join the Global Landscapes Forum at COP 26 for GLF Climate (5-7 November, 2021). As the world gets ready for the most important climate conference of the year, COP26, governments’ climate targets remain far from sufficient. New and updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) –...
ENVIRONMENT
globallandscapesforum.org

How can we make the climate justice movement accessible to all?

Youth around the world are organizing climate strikes, leading restoration projects, joining learning programs and trailblazing with innovative technologies to address climate change. Yet activists on the frontlines of the climate movement are also adamant that every action taken should also work toward another goal: universal climate justice. But what...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Glf Climate
globallandscapesforum.org

Forests: a GLF Climate reading list

As the planet continues to heat up, forests are increasingly recognized as a key climate change mitigation tool thanks to their carbon sequestration powers, while also providing a host of other ecosystem services that benefit us all. Yet they remain in danger due to large-scale deforestation, fires and other threats. The Global Landscapes Forum will devote the first day (5 November) of its upcoming conference alongside COP26, GLF Climate, to forests. Here, experts from around the world will discuss international restoration commitments, the role of local communities and Indigenous peoples, and the sustainable use of forests for production.
ENVIRONMENT
globallandscapesforum.org

Register now for GLF Climate, 50+ experts available to interview

Positions forests, food systems and sustainable finance. Hybrid (digital and in-person) conference to 200+ speakers and thousands more to connect science, finance and marginalized voices with COP discussions. November 5-7 Editor’s note: To access press materials and inquire about embargoed media and availability with experts, please contact the media officers...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: What are world leaders trying to agree upon?

Cop26, the 26th annual UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, offers world leaders an opportunity to gather in Glasgow to collaborate on tackling the global climate crisis. Heads of state from around the globe will gather to reflect on their existing targets for reducing emissions and discuss more ambitious...
ENVIRONMENT
KXAN

COP26 climate summit underway – what is it and what should you expect?

(KXAN) — The annual Conference of Parties (COP) is currently being held for its 26th year in Glasgow, Scotland, beginning on Sunday and lasting through November 12. This event is attended by nearly 200 world leaders and high level government officials whose primary goal is to come together and advance their climate goals.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
Axios

Why COP26 matters

Yesterday kicked off COP26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference. More than 100 world leaders are meeting in Glasgow, and this year’s gathering is more crucial than ever. Scientists are warning that time is running out to avoid more devastating climate change impacts over the coming decades. Is this the last chance to make a dent in global emissions?
ENVIRONMENT
wincountry.com

Climate finance could make or break the COP26 summit. Here’s why

LONDON (Reuters) – At the U.N. climate conference, expect one theme to drown out the cacophony of pledges from countries and companies around the world: money. The COP26 summit, which began on Sunday in Glasgow, will attempt to complete the rules to implement the 2015 Paris Agreement – which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial times – and secure more ambitious commitments from countries to meet its targets.
ENVIRONMENT
IFLScience

What Is COP26 And Why Should You Care About It?

The time has finally arrived: the COP26 Climate Conference kicks off today in Glasgow, Scotland. While there have been plenty of conferences, agreements, and promises regarding the planet’s climate crisis in recent years, this meeting really is a big one. You’ll no doubt be flooded with headlines and news alerts about COP26 in the next two weeks, so here’s a jargon-less round-up of what you really need to know and why you should care about this.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

World leaders urged to 'save humanity' at climate summit

World leaders must act to "save humanity", UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Monday as they met for the historic COP26 climate summit that observers said got under way with more talk than action. More than 120 heads of state and government are gathering in Glasgow for a two-day summit...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: David Attenborough says world is looking to leaders

British naturalist Sir David Attenborough has urged COP26 climate summit delegates to "turn tragedy into triumph" and tackle climate change. In an impassioned speech which drew a standing ovation, he said the fate of future generations must give delegates the impetus "to rewrite our story". The 95-year-old warned that humanity...
ENVIRONMENT
globallandscapesforum.org

Bi-weekly digest: COP26 special

It’s finally happening: this week, world leaders are convening in Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit. But this time, will they follow it up with real action?. From climate strikes to the latest country pledges, here’s all you need to know in this special pre-COP bi-weekly news roundup. LANDSCAPE NEWS.
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

Factbox-COP26: What would success look like at the climate summit?

(Reuters) – Making a final assessment of the progress achieved over the two weeks of the COP26 talks in Glasgow will be complex. Unlike past climate summits, the event won’t deliver a new treaty or one big “win”. Rather, it will attempt to produce a myriad of smaller victories –...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Prince Charles says ‘war-like footing’ needed to tackle climate crisis

Prince Charles is to call for world powers to engage in a “war-like footing” to tackle the climate crisis, with a “military-style campaign” to cajole the private sector into making the changes needed to address urgent environmental issues.The Prince of Wales will open the Cop26 summit in Glasgow on Monday with a speech welcoming world leaders, just as he did in Paris in 2015 at Cop21.The 72-year-old royal, who will be accompanied by his wife Camilla, has spent decades campaigning for better protections for the planet.He is expected to stress the urgency of dealing with the climate crisis, saying:...
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

‘Last, best hope:’ Leaders launch crucial UN climate summit

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — A crucial U.N. climate summit opened Sunday amid papal appeals for prayers and activists’ demands for action, kicking off two weeks of intense diplomatic negotiations by almost 200 countries aimed at speeding up the global response to global warming. As U.N. officials gaveled the climate summit to its formal opening in Glasgow, […]
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy