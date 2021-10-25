CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uphold Exchange Review

By James Spillane
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUphold was founded in 2013 under the name Bitreserve by Halsey Minor. In 2015 they rebranded to Uphold and also started to offer stocks, commodities, currency and metals, alongside cryptocurrency. Uphold now has 7 million users on the platform. They serve 184 countries, and offer their own crypto debit...

Bitcoins Norway Exchange Refunds Hacked Users

A small Norwegian cryptocurrency exchange has refunded its users after falling victim to a SIM swap and phishing hack in May 2021, reportedly losing $500,000 (4.1 million NOK) worth of digital assets. Bitcoins Norway, based in Stavanger, was launched in 2013 and has served 25,000 Norwegian cryptocurrency investors. Its parent...
5 Best New Cryptocurrency to Buy Now – End October 2021

The cryptocurrency market has sunk by 5% in the past 24 hours. Its total value now stands at $2.5 trillion, down from an all-time high of nearly $2.8 trillion just under a week ago. Bitcoin (BTC) has led this slide, falling below $60,000 for the first time since mid-October. Other major coins have also suffered sharp drops, with ethereum (ETH) slipping by 4.5% in the last day and with cardano (ADA) dipping by 9%. However, a number of newer coins are bucking the overall trend, posting gains instead of losses. As such, we’ve put together a list of the 5 best new cryptocurrency to buy now. This covers younger coins that are rising right now, as well as those likely to rise significantly soon.
Huobi Exchange Halts Futures & Derivatives Trading in China

China has declared that cryptocurrency trading is an illegal activity. Following numerous announcements regarding this, crypto exchanges operating in the country have been forced to refrain from offering such products and most, if not all, are shutting down their operations in the country. Huobi is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in...
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Market Retraces, Finding Support at $60,000

BTC/USD – Daily Chart. The BTC/USD daily chart shows that the crypto market retraces, finding support at $60,000 level while a smaller differential couple of candlesticks with bottom shadows appeared closely over the point. Currently, a bullish candlestick is in the making, signifying that an upward pressure dominates the market axis. The 14-day SMA trend line is above the 50-day SMA trend line as they are both underneath the current trading zone. The Stochastic Oscillators have dipped into the oversold region, trying to cross the lines northbound a bit over the zero range line. That adds to the upward signal that the base trading instrument is waxing stronger against the US Dollar.
Here’s How Close Shiba Inu Is To Reaching Dogecoin’s $0.2 Price

Crypto analysts say Shiba Inu is far from surpassing Dogecoin in terms of price value. His reasoning is that SHIB holders cannot stand the test of time. Shiba Inu proponents retort by remaining bullish. Shiba Inu, the meme coin that the market had written off after its continuous streak of...
Police Seize $2,900,000 in Bitcoin and Other Crypto Assets From Schoolboy in Money Laundering Probe

UK police have confiscated Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies worth millions of dollars in a money-laundering investigation. According to the Lincolnshire Police, detectives seized over 48 Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets from a 17-year old schoolboy involved in credit card fraud and money laundering. “Intelligence suggested that the suspect was...
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in November

Amazon.com still operates with a startup mentality despite its tremendous past success. Apple's Q3 sales miss reflects only temporary headwinds that don't compare to its long-term tailwinds. Mastercard is a fintech leader that's cementing its leadership in new financial arenas. You could probably sum up the secret to Warren Buffett's...
1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Microsoft, Clorox

Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Friday, with the benchmark S&P 500 closing at a new record peak amid optimism over the ongoing corporate earnings season. The week ahead is expected to be a busy one with another batch of notable earnings reports scheduled for release from companies like Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Square (NYSE:SQ), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), Uber (NYSE:UBER), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).
Could You Retire on Bitcoin Alone?

If you'd invested $1,000 in Bitcoin a decade ago, you'd have around $23 million today. Your options for investing retirement money in Bitcoin are limited, as few 401(k) plans allow for crypto investing. Bitcoin may be suitable as an investment, but its volatility makes it a poor fit for retirement...
2 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Marijuana stocks have been slow to grow after initially bursting onto the scene. Patience can serve cannabis investors well as the greatest returns are measured in years, not quarters. Patient investors tend to do better in the stock market as the S&P 500 has risen almost 270% over the past...
Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Warns Governments Will Never Allow Crypto to Be Out of Their Control

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sees bitcoin as mathematical purity, praising its fixed supply. However, he said that governments will never allow it to be out of their control. “If it got to the point where everything is being done in crypto and didn’t pass through governments for observation and taxation and all that, governments would just disallow it,” said the Apple co-founder.
Covid: Predictions for the Next Ten Years

I am not a medical doctor, only a doctor in statistical sciences. Yet much of the political crisis has its origin rooted in data and statistical models: people who disagree, on either side, do so mostly because they disagree with the conclusions based on the opponent's data (accused of cherry-picking), or the validity of the data in question. In short, this crisis epitomizes what is called "lying with statistics" by people ranging from laymen to scientific experts. Some of the lies are due to ignorance, innumeracy or lack of analytical acumen, some are made on purpose or because of being pressured by a third party that wants to enforce its agenda.
