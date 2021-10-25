CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls based SAB Biotherapeutics debuts today as publicly traded company

By Jody Heemstra
 6 days ago

SAB Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SABS), (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors, has completed its business combination with Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: BCYP) ("Big Cypress"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) focused on...

