EAST RUTHERFORD -- The New York Jets are trying to get back on track after last week's humiliating, 41-point loss to the Patriots. But it won't be easy against the Bengals, who have been one of the best teams in football through the first seven weeks of the season. The Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow and No. 5 overall pick Ja'Marr Chase, are explosive on offense. Their defense is much improved, too.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO