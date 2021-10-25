CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Siemens U.S. CEO Calls for Large Climate Commitments at COP26 Talks

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gWnBW_0ccEIoMN00

The United Nations COP26 climate talks are scheduled for October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland. Heads of state will be joined by private sector leaders to once again discuss the shrinking window of time left to take action against global temperature rise. Barbara Humpton, CEO of focused technology company Siemens U.S., is also attending and spoke to Cheddar about what she hopes to see during the conference for both the public and private spheres. "What we are really urging is that there are large commitments made in Glasgow and that we really commit to this next decade of action," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

A Look Ahead at G20 Summit and COP26 on Addressing the Climate Crisis

World leaders will converge this weekend at the 2021 G20 Summit in Rome and the UN COP26 conference in Glasgow with the climate crisis on the agenda. Lord Adair Turner, chair of the Energy Transitions Commission, joined Cheddar to discuss what people can expect to come out of the climate-focused conferences. Turner also noted that one of the biggest hurdles for the attending nations will be coming to a uniform decision on expanding on the Paris Climate Accord goals that have become insufficient to prevent global warming by 1.5 degrees celsius.
ENVIRONMENT
cheddar.com

UN Report: Countries "Nowhere Near" Ambition Needed To Limit Climate Change

According to the latest report from the UN, several countries around the world are "nowhere near" towards their goal of limiting gas emissions. This report comes ahead of the COP26 which is slated to take place in the month of November in Scotland. Senior Advisor at CDP Paula Diperna, joined Cheddar to discuss what the report highlights and what this tells us about the future plans of the Paris Climate Agreement.
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

Energize Ventures Raises $330 Million to Fund Digital Solutions to Combat the Climate Crisis

Energize Ventures is a global alternative investment manager that funds digital-first solutions to accelerate the sustainable energy transition. The company recently announced the closing of a second flagship fund with total capital commitments of $330 million. Energize Ventures managing partner John Tough joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss how the funding will further the company's mission.
ADVOCACY
erienewsnow.com

Why investors should pay attention to COP26 climate talks

As world leaders gather in Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit on Sunday, there are plenty of reasons for companies and investors to watch closely. Here's just one: Experts are warning that the climate crisis could trigger the next financial meltdown. "The climate crisis is slow in the making, but...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Ceo#U S#Siemens U S#United Nations
TheConversationAU

Glasgow COP26: climate finance pledges from rich nations are inadequate and time is running out

The make-or-break United Nations climate talks in Glasgow have begun. Much attention so far has rightly focused on the emissions reduction ambition each nation is taking to the negotiations. But another key goal of the talks is to dramatically scale up so-called “climate finance” for developing nations. Climate finance is money paid by wealthy countries (which are responsible for most of the historic emissions) to developing countries to help them pay for emissions reduction measures and adaptation. Climate finance should be in addition to standard development aid. At the 2009 Copenhagen climate talks, wealthy nations promised US$100 billion a year in climate...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
BBC

COP26: Givan and O'Neill 'committed to tackling climate crisis'

Northern Ireland's first and deputy first ministers have said the Stormont Executive is "committed to tackling the climate emergency, building a cleaner environment and creating new green jobs". Paul Givan and Michelle O'Neill were speaking ahead of their attendance at the COP26 climate change summit. Delegates from about 200 countries...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

COP26: Strong carbon-trading rules could help the world avoid dangerous levels of global warming

Despite recent reports of government decisions to shutter coal-fired power plants in Canada, the United States and the European Union, coal remains the source of almost 40 per cent of the world’s electricity. In the past two decades, the capacity for coal-powered electricity has doubled to about 2,050 gigawatts, with another 247 gigawatts in planning or under development in China alone. President Xi Jinping said in late September that China would stop building coal-burning power plants overseas, but China, India, South Africa and Turkey remain large consumers of thermal coal, the largest source of carbon dioxide emissions. To meet the...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

G20 key for momentum at Glasgow climate meet

As nearly 200 nations gather in Glasgow for UN climate talks starting Sunday all eyes are on Rome, where a G20 summit ending the same day will signal how committed the world's major economies are to curbing global warming. "The idea is to get very clear and strong pressure signals from the leaders on what they plan to do, both individually and collectively," she told AFP. Climate negotiators, CEOs, policy wonks and NGOs at the 13-day climate talks will parse the G20 communique for signs of where COP26 might break down or see breakthroughs. 
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK to force large firms to disclose climate-related risks

The government has announced that large companies will be obliged by law to share climate-related financial information from next year.Ministers said the UK is the first country in the G20 to make such disclosures mandatory.The rule, which comes into effect on 6 April, will only apply to around 1,300 UK-registered firms, including banks and insurers, as well as private businesses with more than 500 staff and annual turnovers of £500m.Some companies, including Aviva, Tesco and Unilever, already voluntarily provide the information required by the new law.The decision to force others to do the same comes on the recommendation of the...
ENVIRONMENT
TravelPulse

UN Urges Travel Sector to Sign Climate Action Commitment at COP26

With the climate change crisis rapidly approaching a point at which it becomes irreversible, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is working to coordinate and accelerate the climate action efforts of the travel industry’s major players. The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) is...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Covid challenges ‘disadvantage’ smaller nations in COP26 climate talks

Some of the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries have been forced to scale back their attendance at the COP26 climate summit due to Covid-19 travel curbs and costs, blunting their negotiating power, according to Fiji’s UN ambassador. Border closures, quarantine rules and high travel costs will see small island states and...
WORLD
kfgo.com

EU, China climate chiefs to meet face-to-face ahead of COP26 talks

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) – European Union green policy chief Frans Timmermans will meet China’s top climate envoy Xie Zhenhua face-to-face for the first time on Wednesday ahead of the COP26 summit https://www.reuters.com/business/cop, as pressure grows for tougher action to curb global warming. A pledge from China to reduce emissions faster this...
WORLD
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

473
Followers
546
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy