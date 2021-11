DENVER (CBS4) – The ski season is already underway across Colorado with three resorts officially open. Keystone is the latest with lifts turning as of Friday morning. Wolf Creek Ski Area opened for weekend skiing on Oct. 16 followed by A-Basin the next day. A potent mid-October storm helped the process along with over a foot of snow falling at some resorts along the Continental Divide. More snow is expected to fall this weekend.

KEYSTONE, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO