Founder of Growth & Exit Partners LLC with clients generating 10X growth in a year and more than 50% premium during business sales process. So you’ve finally decided to sell your business. That’s an important decision, but only the first of many decisions you will need to make before you finish the sales journey. Other important decisions include building the right deal team, identifying the right buyer and deciding how much rollover equity you want to invest. What is rollover equity? It is the amount of money that a business seller is expected to invest (e.g., rollover) into the future equity of the company.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO