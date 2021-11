Jack in the Box announced today it has awarded seven development agreements in Q4 of fiscal year 2021 to open 47 new restaurants. In total, Jack in the Box has awarded 23 development agreements in fiscal year 2021 to build 111 stores over the course of the next several years. The agreements will help the brand grow in existing markets including Los Angeles, Dallas and Houston, as well as new ones such as Salt Lake City and Louisville indicating a strong return to development following Jack in the Box’s franchising relaunch earlier this year.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO