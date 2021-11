The Betway brand may be all over European soccer jerseys, but its visibility in the US is considerably lower. Even so, the owners of the online casino and sportsbook brand say its revenue picture tells a different story. Its net gaming revenue (NGR) in the Americas is more than twice what it’s currently making in Europe. That’s one of the reasons Betway’s owners are planning to expand the brand’s operations in the US and Canada even further very soon.

GAMBLING ・ 5 DAYS AGO