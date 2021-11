The 2021 Harvest Fest season is here! The Lake area's ghouls and goblins are looking forward to making up for lost time on all the tricks-n-treats during the COVID shutdown last year. The City of Lake Charles's trick or treat hours are 5 pm - 8 pm and all minors are to be accompanied by an adult. The City recommends that trick-or-treat activities end at 8 pm. Parents are strongly encouraged to have their children home by 8:30 pm. The only exception is if kids are attending supervised functions that are being sponsored by other parents or civic organizations. City of Westlake Halloween hours are from 6 pm - 8 pm. For even more Halloween events and parties in Moss Bluff, DeRidder, Sulphur, and surrounding areas click here.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO