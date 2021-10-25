‘Dogs knock off a different No. 1

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By From staff reports
Union-Recorder
Union-Recorder
 6 days ago
The Georgia Military College football team (5-2) faced its second top-ranked foe of the season on Davenport Field Saturday.

The Bulldogs fared better their second go-‘round, topping NJCAA Division III No. 1 Nassau Community College 33-22 on GMC’s Alumni Weekend. The ‘Dogs compete as a Division I junior college program.

The Lions came in from New York hungry, but wound up leaving with an empty stomach. It was the second win in a row for first-year head coach Rob Manchester’s crew. GMC did almost all of its damage in the first half and totaled a season-high 551 yards offensively, punting only once, to earn the victory.

The Bulldogs shot out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter kickstarted by a 45-yard touchdown pass from QB Donovan Anthony to KJ Rose. Kicker Daniel Gibbs then got what would be a perfect day started with a field goal from 42 yards out to put the home team up 10-0. The special teams shined again before the first period was up as Armon Porter returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown.

The home team upped its lead to 24-0 when La’Darius Ceasar ran in a 7-yard TD in the second. Both coordinator Ross Robinson’s offense and Taylor Burks’ defense were showing out early. Nassau finally got on the board to cut the lead to 17, but Gibbs knocked through his second field goal to push the advantage back to 20. The Lions’ Michael Batton would add two touchdowns in the fourth to bring his team to within one score, but yet another Gibbs kick pushed the game out of reach.

Anthony had a solid afternoon throwing the football as he went 14-of-22 for 188 yards and the touchdown to Rose. Ceasar put up a huge total at running back, cruising to 161 yards on 19 carries. The GMC running attack in general had an awesome day as the ‘Dogs collectively rushed for 363 yards. Defensively, linebacker Jalynn Tarver led the way with seven total tackles while seven different GMC players registered tackles for losses. Overall, it was a great day to be a GMC Bulldog.

Despite the loss, Nassau (5-1) held onto its top DIII ranking when the NJCAA poll was released Monday afternoon. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are receiving votes in the latest DI poll, but have not cracked the top 15.

Coach Manchester, his staff and their players hope to climb in the rankings as the season heads into its final month. GMC has four more opportunities to impress pollsters, beginning this weekend at ASA-Miami. The Bulldogs hosted the Silver Storm (0-6) back on Sept. 11 and shut them out 13-0. Kickoff this week is set for 1 p.m. in South Florida.

